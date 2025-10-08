House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the choice of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime show headliner, calling it a “terrible decision” and suggesting Lee Greenwood as a replacement. Johnson, along with other Republican figures like President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, expressed disapproval of Bad Bunny’s selection for the event. Bad Bunny, a Grammy-winning artist with a global following, has faced backlash from some conservative voices, who question his appeal to a broader audience and suggest more traditional performers for the halftime show. Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny, who is an American citizen, has opted not to include the U.S. in his upcoming world tour. Source: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mike-johnson-terrible-bad-bunny-super-bowl-show-replacement_n_68e637dde4b07aeeb1952b8c RELATED Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show