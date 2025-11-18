Source: Prince Williams / Getty https://www.instagram.com/offsetyrn/ Offset Shuts Down Rumors He Posted About Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ Baby: “It’s All Fabricated” The internet has been in full chaos mode, but Offset is making one thing crystal clear: he did NOT post anything about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ newborn son—and any screenshot floating around suggesting otherwise is straight-up fake. Over the weekend, social media caught fire after a supposed Instagram Story from Offset went viral. The story allegedly showed him writing “My kid lol”, implying the baby Cardi recently welcomed with NFL star Stefon Diggs was somehow his. That one screenshot was enough to send the internet into detective mode and spark more drama between the estranged couple. Cardi didn’t take the rumor lightly. She accused Offset of harassing her and fueling chaos during an already tense and emotional time. But according to Offset’s camp, the entire situation is built on misinformation, not facts. A spokesperson for Offset told TMZ that the rapper never posted anything about Cardi’s new baby, saying: “Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.” So who created the fake post? Nobody knows yet. But what’s clear is that it spread fast—fast enough for Cardi to feel targeted, unsafe, and fed up. In her response online, Cardi warned people not to laugh off what she’s going through. She said, “Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not… It’s all fun and games until it’s too late.” She went on to describe the fear that creeps in when situations like this spiral: “Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, ‘This is not normal.’ You see crime documentaries… You see s* on social media about women getting killed every other day.”** It’s a heavy statement, but it speaks to what many Black women face when dealing with harassment, public pressure, and the fear of not being taken seriously until something goes wrong. Cardi and Offset were married secretly back in 2017 and share three kids together. But after years of public ups and downs, Cardi filed for divorce in 2024. She recently welcomed a son with Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and while the news shook the internet, it seems the added layer of fake social media posts has only poured gasoline on already complicated emotions. Offset says he’s staying supportive. Cardi says she’s trying to protect her peace. And somewhere online, people are fabricating posts that could put real lives in danger. This situation is messy, emotional, and very public—but at the center of it all are two people trying to navigate hurt, misinformation, and the reality of being famous while Black in the age of screenshots and social media chaos. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4374858/petty-pressed-af-offset-no-sweat-shades-cardi-on-new-track-get-some-help-b-you-goin-berserk/