Source: Paras Griffin / Getty https://www.instagram.com/1finesse2tymes/ Offset Claps Back at Finesse2tymes After Rapper Jokes About Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Offset is once again in the middle of rap drama—but this time, the smoke came from Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes, and the two went back-and-forth online after Finesse inserted himself into the conversation surrounding Cardi B and her rumored relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The situation kicked off when Finesse2tymes decided to add his two cents about Diggs, who's been publicly connected to Cardi following her split from Offset. In a clip shared by Akademiks, Finesse made a slick remark calling Diggs "the dude who hit Offset's girl" and said he wouldn't let a man like that anywhere near his own girlfriend. Naturally, the comment didn't sit well with Offset. Offset responded fast and strong on Instagram, telling Finesse: "Don't say my name." That simple statement lit the match. Finesse fired right back with a video where he claimed Offset was directing his anger at the wrong person. "Don't get mad at me. Get mad at the football player," he said, before unloading a series of insults aimed directly at Offset. He clowned the Migos rapper for his breakup with Cardi and added even more disrespectful jabs. Offset didn't let it slide. He jumped back on Instagram with a string of posts warning folks about mentioning him just to go viral. "All y'all think it's sweet 'til n****s spank you… Keep naming me, stand on it," he wrote. From there, Offset went on the offensive, poking fun at Finesse2tymes' appearance and calling him everything but his actual name. Their back-and-forth lit up social media, but this feud didn't land in a vacuum. Offset is already dealing with extra noise surrounding a fake viral post that claimed he fathered a child between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. The rumor spread quickly before being shut down. His team officially addressed the issue, saying the post was entirely fabricated. "Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best," the statement read. They emphasized that he never made any comments about the alleged baby and that the whole situation spiraled after misinformation spread online. Meanwhile, Offset has been pushing new music, dropping his project Haunted By Fame—though the album's debut numbers weren't as strong as expected. Despite that, his name continues to dominate headlines, whether it's for rap beefs, personal life drama, or reactions from fans still piecing together the Cardi-Offset breakup timeline. As for the clash with Finesse2tymes, the two rappers seem to be escalating instead of cooling down. What started with a comment about Diggs has turned into another example of how quickly rap beef can ignite—especially when relationships, pride, and social media all collide.