Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail FISHERS, IN — A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting inside a popular Fishers bar early Monday morning. The Fishers Police Department (FPD) was dispatched to the Britton Tavern in the area of 14005 Mundy Drive (near State Road 37 and East 141st Street) at approximately 2:45 a.m. on December 1, 2025, following reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim, approximately 30 years old, inside the establishment with a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medics, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, Maclean Murt, a 31-year-old male from Indianapolis, was still present when FPD arrived and was immediately taken into custody on a preliminary charge of Murder. Fishers Police Sergeant Angela Ellison confirmed the incident was contained: “One male approximately 30 years old lost his life this morning.” she stated. Ellison emphasized the rarity of such violence in the area. “This establishment has been here for many years. We have not had issues like this in Fishers. We don’t have issues like this here.” she said. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once family notification has been completed. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Derek Root at 317-595-3326. Man Arrested for Killing a Man Inside a Bar in Fishers was originally published on wibc.com