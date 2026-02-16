Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.) BEECH GROVE, Ind — Two Beech Grove police officers were hurt Monday evening, and the man who shot them still hasn’t been found. The search is centered near Emerson and Hornet avenues, right next to Beech Grove High School. People who live in the area are being urged to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they notice anything unusual. Police say they’re looking for a man in his 30s wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Officers were first called to Diplomat Court around 5:37 p.m. for a disturbance. Within minutes, things escalated and shots were fired. By about 6:10 p.m., Emerson Avenue was shut down from Churchman Avenue to I‑465 while officers tried to find the man involved. The two injured officers are being treated at Eskenazi Hospital, their conditions haven’t been released.