Source: Tyree Jakes \/ other Win Tickets to Indy 500 Qualifying Weekend The pressure is on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and HOT 100.9 wants to send you to experience one of the most intense weekends in racing. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Watch as drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES push their cars to the limit while fighting for the best starting position in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Every lap matters and one mistake could change everything. Fans will also get the chance to honor members of the United States Armed Forces while experiencing one of the fastest weekends in motorsports. Five winners will each receive a pair of tickets to attend this unforgettable Indy 500 weekend event. Enter below for your chance to win with HOT 100.9. window.AptivadaAsyncInit = function(){ var sdk = window.Aptivada.init({ campaignId: 1882379, campaignType: “contest” }) } https:\/\/xp.audience.io\/sdk-legacy.js