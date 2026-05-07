Source: ISP SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., a mother contacted the South Bend Police Department to ask for a welfare check on her 25-year-old daughter, who was believed to be near Cleveland Road and Portage Avenue. The mother warned police that her daughter might be armed. Before 3:30, South Bend and St. Joseph County officers found the woman at a gas station on the 3300 block of Portage Avenue. Shortly after the encounter began, at least one officer fired their weapon. Preliminary surveillance video shows the woman pull out a handgun before the shooting happened. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived, and several agencies assisted the ambulance on the way to a hospital. Police say the woman later died.