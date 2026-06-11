Source: NPR \/ NPR As we celebrate Black Music Month, we’re taking a moment to highlight some of our favorite cultural moments in music. Few platforms have done a better job of showcasing the depth, creativity, and raw talent of Black artists over the last decade than NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. From rap legends and R&B icons to soul singers and genre-bending innovators, Tiny Desk has given fans unforgettable performances that often reveal a different side of artists they thought they already knew. RELATED: Here Are The Biggest Films Coming Summer 2026 RELATED: Houston’s June Lineup Has Some Of The Summer’s Biggest Concerts Tiny Desk Concerts began in 2008 after NPR’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson left a crowded music showcase frustrated that they couldn’t actually hear the performer. The solution was simple: invite artists to perform in NPR’s Washington, D.C. office behind a tiny desk. What started as a quirky experiment evolved into one of the most respected music platforms in the world. TRENDING: Shuler King On Why Drake Can NEVER Be Bigger Than Michael Jackson What makes Tiny Desk special is its authenticity. There are no giant stages, elaborate effects, backing tracks, or distractions. Artists must rely on musicianship, songwriting, charisma, and live performance skills. The result has produced some of the most memorable viral music moments of the streaming era. The following list is in no particular order and features many of the most-watched and most-celebrated Tiny Desk performances from Black artists in hip-hop, R&B, soul, and beyond. 1. Anderson .Paak Aired: August 2016 One of the most-viewed Tiny Desk performances ever, Anderson .Paak’s appearance became a star-making moment. Performing from behind the drums with The Free Nationals, he showcased incredible musicianship, charisma, and vocal versatility. The performance helped introduce him to a much larger audience and remains a Tiny Desk benchmark. 2. Usher Aired: June 2022 Usher delivered a masterclass in R&B performance, revisiting classics like “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Confessions Part II.” The concert sparked renewed appreciation for his catalog and reminded audiences why he’s one of the genre’s greatest entertainers. 3. Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Aired: June 2023 The New Orleans legend turned what many expected to be a novelty appearance into one of Tiny Desk’s most beloved rap performances. Backed by a live band and joined by Mannie Fresh, Juvenile transformed Cash Money classics into sophisticated live arrangements. 4. Alicia Keys Aired: February 2020 Alicia Keys reminded audiences why she remains one of the defining voices of her generation. Her piano-driven set highlighted her songwriting brilliance and Grammy-winning catalog. 5. T-Pain Aired: October 2014 Perhaps the most surprising Tiny Desk ever. By performing without Auto-Tune, T-Pain silenced critics and revealed an extraordinary natural singing voice that many listeners had never fully appreciated. 6. Jeezy Aired: February 2024 The Atlanta rap icon brought his trademark grit and motivational storytelling to Tiny Desk, proving that street anthems can feel just as powerful in a stripped-down setting. Backed by a live band, Jeezy revisited classics from his influential catalog while reminding fans why he remains one of the most respected figures in Southern hip-hop. 7. Scarface Aired: December 2023 The Houston rap icon delivered a powerful set spanning decades of influential music. Backed by live instrumentation, Scarface’s storytelling felt even more impactful in the intimate Tiny Desk setting. 8. Babyface Aired: June 2023 With more than 100 Top 10 hits as a songwriter and producer, Babyface used his Tiny Desk appearance to remind fans just how many classics he helped create. It became an instant favorite among R&B fans. 9. Erykah Badu Aired: 2018 The queen of neo-soul delivered exactly what fans hoped for: a soulful, unpredictable, deeply musical performance. Her influence on generations of artists was evident throughout the set. 10. Jazmine Sullivan Aired: June 2021 Jazmine’s powerhouse vocals were front and center in a performance that highlighted why she is widely considered one of the greatest singers of her era. Every song felt effortless and emotionally rich. 11. Leon Thomas Aired: December 2024 Long before becoming one of R&B’s fastest-rising stars, Leon Thomas built an impressive résumé as a songwriter and producer, contributing to hits for artists including Ariana Grande, Drake, and SZA. His Tiny Desk performance showcased his soulful vocals, musicianship, and genre-blending style, further cementing his emergence as one of modern R&B’s most exciting talents. 12. The Roots with Bilal Aired: 2017 Backed by Bilal, The Roots demonstrated why they remain one of the greatest live bands in hip-hop history. Their musicianship elevated every moment. 13. Maxwell Aired: 2024 The neo-soul icon delivered a smooth and elegant set that reminded audiences why he remains one of R&B’s most respected performers. 14. Lizzo Aired: 2019 Lizzo’s personality and vocal talent shined in a performance that captured her rise to superstardom. She effortlessly blended humor, confidence, and musicianship. 15. Ari Lennox Aired: 2022 Ari Lennox showcased rich vocals and effortless stage presence. The performance further cemented her status as one of modern R&B’s leading voices. 16. Tank Aired: 2023 Tank’s vocal precision and songwriting legacy took center stage. The set served as a reminder of his impact both as a performer and behind-the-scenes hitmaker. 17. Charlie Wilson Aired: 2023 The Gap Band legend brought decades of hits and unmatched energy. Wilson’s performance bridged generations of funk, R&B, and soul fans. 18. Daniel Caesar Aired: 2018 The Grammy-winning singer delivered one of the smoothest and most intimate R&B performances in the series. His songwriting and vocal control were on full display. 19. H.E.R. Aired: 2020 H.E.R. combined elite musicianship with soulful songwriting. Her performance highlighted the versatility that has earned her multiple Grammy Awards. 20. Chloe x Halle Aired: 2020 The sister duo delivered breathtaking harmonies and musicianship. Their Tiny Desk appearance helped showcase why they became one of R&B’s most exciting acts. 21. Doechii Aired: 2024 Doechii’s performance displayed the creativity, theatricality, and lyrical dexterity that have made her one of hip-hop’s most exciting new stars. 22. Raphael Saadiq Aired: June 2024 Few artists have had a greater impact on modern R&B than Raphael Saadiq. As a member of Tony! Toni! Toné! and later as a solo artist, producer, and songwriter, he helped shape the sound of contemporary soul music while working with artists such as D’Angelo, John Legend, Solange, and Beyoncé. His Tiny Desk Concert showcased his timeless vocals, elite musicianship, and a catalog of classics that spans more than three decades. 23. SWV Aired: 2023 The legendary trio proved their harmonies remain timeless. Their set felt like a celebration of one of the most successful female R&B groups ever. 24. The Isley Brothers Aired: 2022 Few groups can match the Isleys’ influence on Black music. Their Tiny Desk performance showcased a catalog that has shaped generations of artists across genres. 25. Robert Glasper Aired: January 2014 The Grammy-winning pianist and producer brought jazz, soul, hip-hop, and R&B together in a way only he can. Glasper’s appearance helped demonstrate Tiny Desk’s ability to blur genre lines while spotlighting musical excellence. Honorable Mentions Monica, Ravyn Lenae, Floetry, Big Daddy Kane, George Clinton, Jamila Woods, and Raheem DeVaughn all delivered performances worthy of inclusion on any “best of” list. Whether you’re discovering Tiny Desk for the first time or revisiting old favorites, these performances showcase the extraordinary impact Black artists have had on music culture. From Houston legends and New Orleans pioneers to R&B royalty and modern superstars, this series has become a living archive of Black musical excellence.