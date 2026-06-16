Source: “Waiting to Exhale” \/ Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Black cinema has given us of a canon of cultural moments from “Bye Felicia” to “Play me for your heart”, and its music has been just as impactful. The 1990s was decade filled with Black movies galore that featured soundtracks with some of the biggest names in music. Legendary Black musical acts like TLC, Monica, & Gladys Knight have all lent their voices to films. It was almost like a rite of passage that we have lost along the way. While some songs have been stuck as ending credit B-sides, others have transcended their movie origins and cemented themselves as certified R&B classics. RELATED STORY: 20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics RELATED STORY: 15 Black Movies & Shows That Celebrate Hair Culture In celebration of Black Music Month, here are list of 90s R&B jams that you may not have known came from Black movie soundtracks: Boomerang (1992) End of the Road – Boyz II Men Above The Rim (1994) Anything (Remix) – SWV RELATED STORY: 21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever Soul Food (1997) We’re Not Making Love No More – Dru Hill RELATED STORY: Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Waiting To Exhale (1995) Sitting Up In My Room – Brandy The Bodyguard (1992) Run To You – Whitney Houston Dr. Dolittle (1998) Are You That Somebody? – Aaliyah READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES • 10 Black Queer Artists To Add To Your Playlist• 90s R&B Classics You Probably Didn’t Know Came From Black Movie Soundtracks• New Music Mondays: Rapsody Just Dropped A Black Hair Anthem LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE