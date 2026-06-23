Source: Radio One \/ Radio One B Swift Talks Estate Planning, Generational Wealth, and Family Legacy with Attorney Jennifer Naughton Estate planning isn’t always the most exciting topic, but according to B Swift and Indianapolis attorney Jennifer Naughton, it’s one of the most important conversations families can have. In the latest episode of B Swift’s Guys Guide Powered by Eskenazi Health, B Swift sat down with Naughton to discuss wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and why so many families find themselves fighting over property and assets after a loved one passes away. One of the biggest takeaways from the conversation was the importance of planning before a crisis happens. “People think things will just work themselves out,” Naughton explained. “But when there’s no plan in place, that’s when confusion, court battles, and family conflict begin.” The discussion focused heavily on the impact estate planning can have on preserving generational wealth, especially within the Black community. Naughton highlighted how many African American families have lost valuable land and property over generations due to a legal issue known as “tangled titles,” where multiple heirs inherit property without clear ownership documentation. According to Naughton, families often avoid conversations about money, insurance policies, property ownership, and end-of-life planning. While those discussions may feel uncomfortable, she says avoiding them can create even bigger problems for future generations. Three Things Everyone Should Do Today During the interview, Naughton shared three simple steps people can take immediately: 1. Get Organized Know where your important documents are. This includes life insurance policies, bank accounts, investment accounts, deeds, mortgages, and other financial records. 2. Review Your Beneficiaries Many people forget to update beneficiary designations after major life changes. Making sure the right people are listed can help loved ones avoid probate court. 3. Communicate With Family One of the biggest causes of family disputes isn’t money—it’s a lack of communication. Having conversations now can prevent misunderstandings later. Why Powers of Attorney Matter While most people focus on wills and trusts, Naughton emphasized that powers of attorney may actually be the most important estate planning documents. A power of attorney allows someone you trust to make financial or healthcare decisions on your behalf if you become unable to do so yourself. Without one, families may be forced into expensive and time-consuming court proceedings to obtain guardianship. Don’t Get Your Legal Advice From Social Media One of the more memorable moments of the conversation came when B Swift joked that the proper steps for estate planning are “not ChatGPT.” Naughton agreed, explaining that while online resources can be helpful, estate planning is highly personal and depends on factors like family dynamics, tax situations, disabilities, government benefits, and other circumstances that generic advice can’t account for. “Everybody’s family is uniquely dysfunctional,” Naughton said with a laugh. “That’s why every plan should be customized.” Protect Your Legacy The conversation served as an important reminder that estate planning isn’t just about preparing for death—it’s about protecting your loved ones, preserving family relationships, and ensuring your wishes are carried out the way you intended. As B Swift put it, “Family is all we got. Let’s stop fighting over things that could’ve been handled with a plan.” Watch the full episode of B Swift’s Guys Guide Powered by Eskenazi Health and learn how you can take the first steps toward protecting your family’s future. RELATED: BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz RELATED: Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress