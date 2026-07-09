Are K. Michelle and Shamea Morton no longer on good terms? That’s the question The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are asking after noticing that the two stars unfollowed each other, and K. Michelle tweeted that “a friend to everyone is a friend to no one.” Source: Charles Sykes\/ Bravo Screenshots of the unfollows began circulating on July 8, fueling speculation that something may have gone down behind the scenes. Fans think something may have happened during the reunion taping. K. Michelle also shared a cryptic tweet that raised eyebrows. The timing has only added more intrigue. As previously reported, filming for the RHOA Season 17 reunion wrapped on June 28, leaving many fans wondering if tensions exploded during the taping and carried over into real life. While neither woman has publicly addressed the rumored unfollow, social media detectives are already convinced the reunion may have changed everything. Then came K. Michelle’s cryptic message. On July 9, the singer and reality star shared a post that many fans interpreted as a subtle response to whatever may be happening within the group. “A friend to everyone is a friend to no one,” she penned. Although she didn’t mention anyone by name, the timing of the post only intensified speculation that friendships may have fractured after the reunion. Shamea Says “God Don’t Play About Me” While neither woman has publicly addressed the rumored unfollow, Shamea recently reflected on the criticism she’s faced throughout her second season as a full-time peach holder. Source: Charles Sykes \/ Bravo Speaking with Leah Henry of Leah’s Lemonade during ESSENCE Fest, Morton said she’s learned not to get caught up in public opinion. When asked if she agrees with Carlos King’s assessment that she’s being “targeted” this season, Morton gave a diplomatic response. “I can only just be me,” she said. “I’m corny to some. I’m performative to some. I’m over the top. I’m too much. I didn’t just start hearing this. I’ve been this way my entire life, and some people love me, and some people hate me. “I’ve learned to have tougher skin, and that’s okay,” she added. “I’m not gonna be liked or loved by everyone. I’m okay with that. I found my people, and I’m comfortable with that.” She also suggested viewers should keep watching before drawing conclusions. “As fans continue to watch, God don’t play about me, and things will be revealed,” Morton said. “Sometimes you don’t even have to say anything. It just works itself out.” She also acknowledged that shifting alliances have made her the center of conversation. “There was a lot of talk about alliances last year, and a lot of show of alliances this year,” she told Henry. “People are giving me all this power. I went from being a ‘lap dog’ to putting the battery in people’s back, or I’m the problem. Which one am I? Y’all have to just wait and see and watch how everything unfolds.” More on the flip! Shamea Morton suggested that K. Michelle was upset with her because she believes she’s being shut out of certain friend groups. The rumored social media fallout comes just weeks after Shamea Morton sat down with Carlos King to discuss her difficult season as a full-time peach holder. During the June 16 interview, Carlos asked Shamea about the claims K. Michelle made during a recent episode of RHOA, claims that quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about moments. During the episode, K. Michelle recalled spending time with Shamea and her mother, alleging that Shamea’s mom joined them at a club with her “boobs out.” K. Michelle also claimed she became emotional that night after Shamea allegedly told her that none of her friends wanted her to be close to her. Source: Charles Sykes \/ Bravo Shamea, however, painted a completely different picture. According to her, there was no club involved. Instead, she said she had attended a Babyface and Charlie Wilson concert alongside Kandi Burruss and Kandi’s mother. Shamea explained that the real issue came when K. Michelle expressed interest in joining them after they watched Drew Sidora’s National Anthem performance. Because of Kandi’s longtime friendship with Rasheeda Frost, who has a complicated history with K. Michelle dating back to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Shamea said she felt it would have been an awkward situation. To further dispute K. Michelle’s version of events, Shamea even showed Carlos a photo of what her mother wore that evening. After seeing the picture, Carlos responded: “I don’t see no boobs.” When asked what she believed upset K. Michelle, Shamea explained that she simply tried to prepare her for the uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the concert. “Everybody knows what the history is with them, right?” she explained. When K. Michelle asked if she could tag along, Shamea recalled responding: “Now you know I’m going to meet Kandi. Now, come on.” Shamea explained that Kandi personally likes K. Michelle but would naturally be mindful of her loyalty to Rasheeda, making the outing potentially uncomfortable for everyone involved. Shamea also pushed back against K. Michelle’s claim that her friends were trying to control who she could associate with. “I told her that K, regardless of whether you have beef with any of the people I’m friends with, I don’t care about that. I’m your friend. I want to get to know you for myself. Can’t nobody tell me who to be friends with. They can’t tell me to be friends with you, or not be friends with you. I’m looking to get to know you for myself. I like you. I want to get to know you. That was the conversation and that got turned around to my friends don’t want me to be friends with her. They don’t even talk about her.” Carlos then pressed Shamea on whether K. Michelle may have misunderstood other situations throughout the season as well, asking if her perspective on previous drama had changed. Shamea answered thoughtfully, acknowledging that people often interpret conversations differently. “Everything has perspective, right? So, where I said I said this to K., K. feels like in her heart I told her that it’s hard being her friend, and they don’t want me to be her friend, and made her feel bad enough about it to where she cried in the club. All I can do with that, Carlos, is say I’m sorry, K. I hate you feel like that. That wasn’t my intention…If I misspoke, you know I’m good for an apology. If I misspoke and made you feel like that, I’m sorry.” The entire experience, Shamea admitted, has made her think twice about spending time with castmates when cameras aren’t rolling. But overall, the housewife said she’s still open to getting to know K. Michelle. “It makes it hard to hang out with people outside the show without the cameras because you feel like you’re always going to have to try to prove your innocence, and I like K. and I’m excited to get to know her,” Shamea added during her interview with Carlos King. Now, with fans convinced the two have quietly unfollowed each other and K. Michelle’s cryptic post adding even more fuel to the fire, many are wondering whether the reunion sparked a permanent rift between the two women. Until either Shamea or K. Michelle addresses the speculation, fans will be left piecing together clues—and waiting to see whether their friendship survived the drama or became another casualty of the RHOA reunion. What do you think? RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Rumors: Angela Doubles Down On Shamea ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Sends ‘Sha-H*e-A’ Shade