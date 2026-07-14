Source: Radio One \/ Radio One Tony Lamont Shares Why Mentorship Still Matters Through Indiana Black Expo’s Performing Arts Academy For decades, Tony Lamont has helped shape some of Indianapolis’ most recognizable voices in media. Now, the veteran broadcaster, educator, and mentor is investing that same passion into the next generation through the Indiana Black Expo Performing Arts Academy (IBEPAA). RELATED: BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz RELATED: B Swifts Guys Guide Mentally Prepared During a special edition of B Swift’s Guys Guide Powered by Eskenazi Health, B Swift sat down with one of his longtime mentors to discuss everything from overcoming adversity to building a personal brand and preparing young people for careers in media and entertainment. Mentorship Goes Beyond the Classroom For Lamont, the Performing Arts Academy isn’t just about teaching students how to operate cameras, perform on stage, or create content. It’s about helping them become leaders. “We’re teaching not only the skill sets of our particular art form, but we’re teaching life,” Lamont said. “We’re teaching them who they are, the importance of their culture, and the responsibility they have to those who came before them.” That mission has made the academy much more than an arts program. Students gain hands-on experience while developing confidence, leadership skills, and lifelong mentorships. Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities One of the most inspiring moments of the conversation came when Lamont reflected on his own journey. Before becoming one of Indianapolis’ most respected media professionals, he dealt with a speech impediment, learning disabilities, and struggled with confidence as a young person. “If you would’ve told me back then that I’d make my living speaking, I would’ve said you were out of your mind,” Lamont joked. “Now those same experiences are the tools I use to help other young people realize what’s possible.” His story serves as a reminder that setbacks don’t define your future—they often prepare you for it. Preparing the Next Generation The Indiana Black Expo Performing Arts Academy gives students hands-on experience in broadcasting, photography, videography, music production, theater, dance, and more. Students also receive academic support throughout the year, making the program a unique combination of creative education and personal development. Lamont believes those experiences help students discover careers they may have never considered while giving them the confidence to pursue their dreams. As B Swift pointed out during the interview, the relationships students build through the academy can become just as valuable as the technical skills they learn. Watch the Full Interview Watch B Swift’s full conversation with Tony Lamont to hear more about the power of mentorship, the importance of personal branding, and how the Indiana Black Expo Performing Arts Academy is preparing the next generation of creators, leaders, and changemakers.