Women Crush Wednesday is here, and we’re on a mission to highlight 50 of the hottest queer queens gracing our timelines! Source: Michael Buckner\/ Prince Williams\/ JC Olivera Our sisters at MadameNoire have searched for (and found) some of the hottest queer queens taking up space in the LGBTQIA+ community this week. Check out who’s topping this week’s WCW list below. RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday 1. Porsha Williams 2. Cynthia Erivo Source: Gareth Cattermole \/ Getty 3. Azzi Fudd 4. Brittney Griner 5. Ty Young 6. Kehlani 7. TheARTI$T 8. Mudy 9. Choyce Brown 10. Janae Sims 11. Tinashe 12. Janelle Monáe 13. Willow Smith 14. Megan thee Stallion 15. Big Boss Vette 16. Lakeyah 17. Victoria Monet 18. Jozzy 19. BRE-Z 20. Sasha Lance 21. Ambré 22. Kemi Marie 23. Chelsea 24. Sam 25. Monroe Alise 26. Morgz 27. Liss 28. Jasmin A. Robinson 29. Tia Hogue 30. Shema Love 31. Lena Waithe 32. Sway the Pro 33. Cheryl 34. Kennedy E. 35. Jac’Eil 36. Michelle 37. Timari 38. Ke’Alohilani 39. Kodie Shane 40. Annabella 41. authentic_trapp 42. Aspen Humes 43. Jazzmyne 44. Tyra Blizzard 45. Kia Barnes 46. Coach Dee 47. L. Morgan Lee 48. Natasha Howard 49. still.stai 50. Kari RELATED CONTENT: Black LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed The Culture Forever