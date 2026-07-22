Source: http:\/\/www.ccs.k12.in.us Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026 Indianapolis has never been short on strong educational options, and the 2026 rankings prove it. From Carmel to Cathedral, the metro’s top schools mix elite public powerhouses with standout Catholic and independent institutions, each earning its spot through a blend of academic rigor, teacher quality, and real feedback from the students and parents who know these hallways best. Whether you’re weighing a move to the suburbs or just curious where your alma mater lands this year, this list breaks down the 20 highest-rated high schools across the region. RELATED | Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026 Public juggernauts like Carmel and Fishers go head-to-head with private standouts like Park Tudor and Brebeuf Jesuit, giving families across Central Indiana plenty to consider. Here’s how they stack up. Data Pulled from niche.com. RELATED | Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools 1. Carmel High School Carmel Clay Schools | Students: 5,239 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 17:1 2. Zionsville Community High School Zionsville Community Schools | Students: 2,338 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 19:1 3. Speedway Senior High School School Town of Speedway | Students: 602 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 16:1 4. Westfield High School Westfield-Washington Schools | Students: 2,948 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 17:1 5. Munster High School School Town of Munster | Students: 1,474 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 17:1 6. Herron High School Indianapolis | Students: 981 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 10:1 7. Fishers High School Hamilton Southeastern Schools | Students: 3,590 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 21:1 8. Bloomington High School South Monroe County Community Schools | Students: 1,691 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 17:1 9. Hamilton Southeastern High School Hamilton Southeastern Schools | Students: 3,504 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 20:1 10. Brownsburg High School Brownsburg Community Schools | Students: 3,355 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 20:1 11. William Henry Harrison High School Tippecanoe School Corporation | Students: 2,194 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 18:1 12. Avon High School Avon Community Schools | Students: 3,523 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 18:1 13. Valparaiso High School Valparaiso Community Schools | Students: 2,089 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 18:1 14. Penn High School Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation | Students: 3,687 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 20:1 15. Plainfield High School Plainfield Community Schools | Students: 1,856 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 22:1 16. Batesville High School Batesville Community Schools | Students: 681 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 15:1 17. East Allen University East Allen County Schools | Students: 291 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 17:1 18. Lake Central High School Lake Central School Corporation | Students: 2,926 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 20:1 19. Crown Point High School Crown Point Community Schools | Students: 3,038 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 20:1 20. Bloomington High School North Monroe County Community Schools | Students: 1,528 | Student\/Teach Ratio: 15:1