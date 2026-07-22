Source: N\/A \/ https:\/\/www.ccs.k12.in.us Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026 Indiana’s classrooms are becoming more diverse than ever, and that’s something worth celebrating. Students who learn alongside classmates from different racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds often gain valuable perspectives that extend far beyond the classroom. Each year, Niche releases its rankings of the most diverse schools across the country, taking into account data from the U.S. Department of Education along with student and parent reviews. The 2026 rankings highlight schools that are creating welcoming environments where students from all backgrounds can learn, grow, and succeed. Whether you’re a parent exploring schools, a student curious about where your campus ranks, or simply proud of the diversity across the Hoosier State, here’s a look at the Top 20 Most Diverse Public High Schools in Indiana for 2026. RELATED: Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026 RELATED: A Conversation with Fernando Mendoza’s High School Coach Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana Jefferson High School (Lafayette) New Haven High School (New Haven) South Bend Virtual School (South Bend) Elkhart High School (Elkhart) Marion High School (Marion) Anderson Preparatory Academy (Anderson) Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville) Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis) Riley High School (South Bend) South Side High School (Fort Wayne) North Side High School (Fort Wayne) R. Nelson Snider High School (Fort Wayne) Northrop High School (Fort Wayne) Benjamin Bosse High School (Evansville) Speedway Senior High School (Speedway) North Central High School (Indianapolis) Perry Meridian High School (Indianapolis) Adams High School (South Bend) Wayne High School (Fort Wayne) Southport High School (Indianapolis) Indianapolis Schools Continue to Shine Central Indiana made a strong showing in this year’s rankings, with several Indianapolis-area schools earning spots in the Top 20. Southport High School claimed the No. 1 ranking in the state, while Perry Meridian, North Central, Lawrence North, and Speedway Senior High School also landed among Indiana’s most diverse campuses. A diverse school community gives students the opportunity to interact with peers from different cultures, backgrounds, and life experiences. These interactions can help prepare young people for college, careers, and an increasingly connected world while encouraging empathy, collaboration, and understanding. Did your high school make the list? Source: Niche 2026 Best Schools Rankings.