Source: N\/A \/ Myers Park High School Indiana’s 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment Everything is bigger in Texas… except maybe high schools. Indiana is home to some of the largest high schools in the Midwest, with several campuses enrolling more than 3,000 students. From powerhouse athletic programs to nationally recognized performing arts departments, these schools serve thousands of Hoosier students every year. Using the latest available enrollment data from the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), Indiana Department of Education, and national education databases, here’s a look at the 20 largest high schools in Indiana for 2026. (ihsaa.org) RELATED: Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026 RELATED: Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026 20. Crown Point High School Location: Crown Point Enrollment: Approximately 2,900 students 19. Jeffersonville High School Location: Jeffersonville Enrollment: Approximately 2,950 students 18. Carroll High School Location: Fort Wayne Enrollment: Approximately 3,000 students 17. Noblesville High School Location: Noblesville Enrollment: Approximately 3,050 students 16. Homestead High School Location: Fort Wayne Enrollment: Approximately 3,080 students 15. Center Grove High School Location: Greenwood Enrollment: Approximately 3,100 students 14. Pike High School Location: Indianapolis Enrollment: Approximately 3,150 students 13. Lake Central High School Location: St. John Enrollment: Approximately 3,180 students 12. Elkhart High School Location: Elkhart Enrollment: Approximately 3,250 students 11. Ben Davis High School Location: Indianapolis Enrollment: Approximately 3,275 students 10. Brownsburg High School Location: Brownsburg Enrollment: Approximately 3,320 students 9. Franklin Central High School Location: Indianapolis Enrollment: Approximately 3,380 students 8. Warren Central High School Location: Indianapolis Enrollment: Approximately 3,400 students 7. Hamilton Southeastern High School Location: Fishers Enrollment: Approximately 3,450 students 6. Avon High School Location: Avon Enrollment: Approximately 3,480 students 5. North Central High School Location: Indianapolis Enrollment: Approximately 3,600 students 4. Fishers High School Location: Fishers Enrollment: Approximately 3,660 students 3. Penn High School Location: Mishawaka Enrollment: Approximately 3,850 students 2. Carmel High School Location: Carmel Enrollment: More than 5,100 students Carmel High School remains the largest traditional public high school in Indiana and is consistently ranked among the largest high schools in the United States. (Wikipedia) 1. Indiana Connections Academy Location: Indianapolis (Online) Enrollment: Approximately 5,300 students As a statewide online public school serving grades K–12, Indiana Connections Academy enrolls more students than any other high school program in the state. Because it is a virtual school, many rankings separate it from traditional brick-and-mortar campuses. (Niche) Which Traditional High School Is the Biggest? If you’re only counting traditional in-person public high schools, Carmel High School is Indiana’s largest, followed by Penn High School, Fishers High School, North Central High School, and Avon High School. Did your high school make the list? Share this with a fellow Hoosier and see whose school has the biggest student body.