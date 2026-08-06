Mario Lopez Ripped For "Creepy" AI Video Of His Niece Eating Glizzies

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Mario Lopez is facing intense criticism after sharing — and later deleting — an AI-generated video that many viewers described as deeply unsettling.

The former Saved by the Bell star and longtime Access Hollywood host found himself at the center of an online firestorm after posting a manipulated video featuring his 19-year-old niece, Kalia “YaYa” Wong, during what appeared to be a visit to a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

According to USA Today, the clip was created using Elon Musk’s Grok AI image and video generator. While the original footage showed Lopez and Wong enjoying the game, the AI-altered version took a bizarre turn. In it, Wong is shown attempting to eat two hot dogs at once before spilling mustard on herself and rubbing it across her face. An AI-generated version of Lopez can then be heard saying, “I can’t take her anywhere,” followed by, “Oh my God! Look at you!”

The video quickly made the rounds on social media after freelance journalist Yashar Ali reposted it before Lopez removed it from his account.

“Uhhhh, what a creepy video for Mario Lopez to create using AI and then post…” Ali wrote. “Especially since the subject is his niece!”

Although the original post has since been deleted, Lopez has not publicly explained why he shared the altered clip or responded to the criticism it generated.

Later in the AI-generated video, Lopez asks Wong if she’s excited for the Dodgers game and whether she plans to bring the team good luck. She replies, “Oh yeah, absolutely,” in what appears to be dialogue carried over from the original footage.

The online reaction, however, focused almost entirely on the manipulated hot dog scene. Many users questioned why the clip had been altered in that way, arguing that it crossed a line by depicting a family member in a manner they viewed as inappropriate.

“This is one of the weirdest tweets I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

Others went even further, accusing the video of “sexually fetishizing” Wong. Another commenter bluntly stated, “Using AI to sexualize your niece is weird and disgusting.”

The controversy also underscores a growing concern surrounding generative AI and how easily everyday videos can be transformed into content that many viewers find misleading, exploitative or inappropriate. While AI tools continue to become more sophisticated and widely available, the backlash to Lopez’s now-deleted post is a reminder that just because technology makes something possible doesn’t mean audiences will find it acceptable.

See social media’s reaction to the video below.