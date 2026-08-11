Source: FOX 59

WHITELAND, Ind. — A person died in a crash in Whiteland Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers arrived just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Whiteland Road on a report of a two-vehicle crash. Police found a male driver dead at the scene. Medics took the other driver to a hospital for evaluation.

Police did not provide any additional information about the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the Whiteland Police Department at (317) 535-8100.

Two Vehicles Crash in Whiteland, 1 Killed was originally published on wibc.com