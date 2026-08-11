Master P calls the upcoming No Limit show in Indy a potentially 'once-in-a-lifetime' event for fans

No Limit's independent success and overcoming family disagreements are part of the celebration

Master P wants to use the event to raise awareness about mental health in the Black community

Master P Says Indianapolis No Limit Show Could Be a Once-in-a-Lifetime Hip-Hop Moment

Master P is getting ready to bring the No Limit family back to Indianapolis, and according to the hip-hop mogul, this might be one of those shows Naptown fans don’t want to miss.

Master P recently checked in with Hot 100.9 ahead of the No Limit and Cash Money celebration coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 26. During the conversation, P reflected on Indianapolis’ longtime support of No Limit, the legacy his crew built independently, mental health in the Black community and even the possibility of his son Hercy Miller portraying him on the big screen.

But one thing was clear throughout the conversation: September 26 is bigger than just another tour stop.

Master P Says This No Limit Reunion Could Be Rare

Indianapolis has been rocking with Master P and No Limit since the 1990s, and P made sure to show Naptown some love during the interview.

“I just want to say to my fans out there in Naptown, man, I love y’all,” Master P said. “Y’all been rocking with me a long time.”

For the upcoming show, P wants Indianapolis to turn Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a full No Limit celebration, even calling on fans to come dressed in camouflage.

He also explained why this particular tour means so much to him.

“This might be the last time you see all us on the stage at one time ever again,” he said.

P described the upcoming concert as an opportunity for fans to “witness history,” with a large-scale production bringing members of the No Limit family together on one stage.

No Limit Is Still a Family

Master P also reflected on what it took to bring the No Limit family back together after decades of music, business and life.

For P, the foundation remains love and respect.

“We did something that’s incredible, man,” he said. “We did this independently. Sold 100 million records.”

He acknowledged that members of the No Limit family haven’t always agreed on everything over the years, but said their history together is bigger than any disagreements.

“There’s no perfect family,” P said. “The love got to overshadow everything else.”

Master P Wants to Bring Awareness to Mental Health

The upcoming celebration also has a bigger purpose.

Master P spoke with Hot 100.9 about mental health, recovery and the importance of people getting the support they need. He said many people who grew up during No Limit’s era were taught to avoid conversations surrounding mental health.

P instead referred to it as “mental strength.”

He also addressed self-medication in inner-city communities and stressed the importance of connecting people with professional counseling and resources earlier.

“I feel like we could change more lives and save lives if we capture this at the early stages,” he said.

Could Hercy Miller Play Master P in a Movie?

The conversation also turned toward the next generation of the Miller family.

Master P discussed his son Hercy Miller and the possibility of Hercy eventually portraying his father in a movie about P’s life.

While P is supportive, he made it clear his son isn’t automatically getting the role just because of his last name.

“I want him to earn everything he get,” P said. “I don’t want nobody to say that, you know, I just gave him something.”

P said Hercy has been pursuing acting opportunities while also developing his own businesses and brands.

“He could be the next big Hollywood star,” P said. “He could be the next big actor.”

But P may be even more excited about his son’s entrepreneurial mindset.

Related Stories Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of His Biggest Goals

He used the conversation to highlight the small number of Black executives leading Fortune 500 companies and the limited number of Black billionaires in America, emphasizing why ownership remains such an important part of the lessons he passes down to his children.

Master P Remembers Indianapolis’ Willy “Dopefiend Willy” Hawkins

Master P’s connection to Indianapolis goes back decades, including his relationship with the late Indianapolis comedian and entertainer Willy “Dopefiend Willy” Hawkins.

P reflected on Hawkins’ talent and Indianapolis’ place within the larger No Limit story while discussing what makes returning to the city special.

Now, decades after No Limit first became one of hip-hop’s most recognizable movements, Master P is preparing to bring that history back to Naptown.

And he has one request for Indianapolis when September 26 arrives:

Come ready to represent.

Master P and the No Limit family take over Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 26.

RELATED: Cash Money No Limit Tour Takes Over Indianapolis

Watch Hot 100.9’s full conversation with Master P above and stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more interviews, concerts and hip-hop news from Indianapolis.