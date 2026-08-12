Notable Black Folks Who Died In 2026

Source: Flo Anthony / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @tlcjanetfan UPDATE — Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 3:14 p.m. EST: We love our Black celebrities. Period. No matter how famous they get or how big the stages become, there’s always a different kind of pride that comes with seeing Black folks win. It feels personal, like their success is proof that we can make it too, that our stories matter, and that our voices deserve to be heard on the biggest platforms possible. We root harder, celebrate louder, and feel more connected because their journeys often mirror our own struggles, dreams, and come-ups. That’s exactly why it hurts so much when we lose them. These aren’t just entertainers, athletes, or public figures; they’re cultural markers. They’re the songs that got us through hard times, the roles that made us feel seen, the moments that inspired us to aim higher. When someone who helped shape the culture is gone, it feels like a piece of our collective memory leaves with them. It reminds us how fragile life is, even for the people who seem larger than life. So when the culture was rocked by the losses of heavyweights like Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Roberta Flack, Angie Stone, D’Angelo, George Foreman, Assata Shakur, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. last year, it shook us to the core. Figures who gave us timeless music, unforgettable performances, historic achievements, and revolutionary energy reminded us just how deep Black excellence runs. At the same time, those losses sparked something else: motivation. Motivation to keep building, keep creating, and keep pushing our own legacies forward in ways that would make them proud. Honoring our legends isn’t just about reposts or tributes, though those matter too. It’s about how we move, how we show up, and how we pour into the future. Still, giving people their flowers—loudly and often—is necessary. The same love we show while they’re here should echo just as strongly when they’re gone. Remembering them is painful, but celebrating their lives, their impact, and their contributions helps soften that hurt. Thinking about the greats we lost in 2026 is heavy, no doubt. But one way to ease that weight is to highlight the incredible lives they led and the doors they opened for generations to come. Here is a list of the notable Black people who have died in 2026—gone, but never forgotten. NOTABLE BLACK FOLKS WHO DIED IN 2026 Flo Anthony Flo Anthony passed away on August 6, 2026, after a battle with cancer. She was 74 years old. A trailblazing entertainment journalist, gossip columnist, radio host and author, Anthony repeatedly broke barriers for Black women in media, becoming the first African American reporter to work on the New York Post’s famed Page Six and the first woman to work in the paper’s sports department. She later built an even broader platform through her syndicated “Go With the Flo” column, radio work, television appearances and decades of celebrity reporting, becoming a trusted and recognizable voice across Black entertainment journalism. A Howard University alum, Anthony also served as a longtime columnist for the New York Amsterdam News and appeared on programs ranging from Entertainment Tonight and E! to Ricky Lake, Geraldo and The Joan Rivers Show. Flo Anthony’s legacy lives on through the doors she kicked open for Black journalists — particularly Black women — and the generations of entertainment reporters who were able to move through spaces she once had to fight simply to enter.

Betye Saar Betye Saar passed away on July 26, 2026, at her home in Los Angeles. She was 99 years old, just four days shy of her 100th birthday. Her family did not publicly announce a specific cause of death. A foundational figure in the Black Arts Movement, Saar spent more than six decades challenging racism, stereotypes and the erasure of Black identity through assemblage, printmaking, sculpture and found objects. Her landmark 1972 piece The Liberation of Aunt Jemima transformed one of America’s most degrading racist caricatures into an image of Black resistance and power, becoming one of the defining works of modern Black American art. Saar continued creating into her 90s, mentored generations of artists and eventually received long-overdue recognition from institutions including MoMA, LACMA and the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Her legacy lives on as a fearless artist who took imagery once used to diminish Black people and turned it into something revolutionary, beautiful and impossible to ignore.

Jim Gilstrap Jim Gilstrap passed away on July 18, 2026, from natural causes. He was 79 years old. A gifted singer and session vocalist, Gilstrap’s voice is woven into some of the most recognizable music of the 1970s and beyond, most notably as one of the singers behind the classic “Good Times” television theme song. He was also part of Stevie Wonder’s Wonderlove backing group and famously sang the opening lines of “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” while lending his vocals to recordings by artists including Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Roberta Flack and numerous others. Gilstrap also found solo success with “Swing Your Daddy,” proving he could shine just as brightly in front of the microphone as he did supporting other legends. His career is a reminder of how many Black voices helped build the soundtrack of American pop culture, even when the people behind those voices weren’t always household names.

Sir Garry Sobers Sir Garfield “Garry” Sobers passed away on July 17, 2026. His cause of death was not publicly disclosed. He was 89 years ld. The Barbados-born legend is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket players who ever lived, becoming an international symbol of Caribbean excellence through his extraordinary ability as a better, bowler and fielder. Sobers played 93 Test matches for the West Indies, amassed 8,032 runs and 235 wickets, captained the team 39 times and once held the world record for the highest individual Test score after making an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958. He was also the first player to his six sixes in one over in first-class cricket and was knighted in 1975 for his contributions to the sport. Sobers’ impact stretched far beyond the pitch, giving generations of Black Caribbean athletes an example of what dominance on the world stage could look like.

Hal Williams Hal Williams passed away on July 15, 2026, from natural causes. He was 91 years old. A beloved television veteran, Williams became a familiar face to generations of viewers through his unforgettable roles as Officer “Smitty” Smith on Sanford and Son and Lester Jenkins on 227. Before pursuing acting full time, he worked as a postal worker and corrections officer, eventually building a career that spanned nearly six decades with memorable appearances in The Waltons, Private Benjamin, Good Times, Night Court, Moesha, The Sinbad Show, Parks and Recreation, and even the recent Matlock reboot. Known for bringing warmth, dignity, and humor to every role, Williams helped redefine how Black fathers, police officers, and working-class men were portrayed on television during an era when those opportunities were rare. His legacy lives on through the countless characters he brought to life and the doors he helped open for future generations of Black actors.

Fantan Mojah Fantan Mojah, born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, passed away on July 14, 2026, from complications related to a longstanding heart condition. He was 49 years old. One of the most respected voices in modern roots reggae, Mojah built a global following through spiritually driven music rooted in Rastafarian beliefs, social consciousness, and messages of hope. After breaking through with his acclaimed 2005 album Hail the King, he became known for powerful songs like “Hungry,” “Stronger,” “Rasta Got Soul,” and “Nuh Build Great Man,” helping carry conscious reggae to a new generation of listeners. Despite serious heart problems that first became public in 2024, he fought his way back to performing and was preparing for another European tour before his health rapidly declined. Fantan Mojah’s legacy lives on through music that encouraged faith, resilience, and positive charge, cementing his place as one of Jamaica’s most influential reggae artists of the 21st century.

George E. Johnson Sr. George E. Johnson Sr. passed away on July 6, 2026, from a respiratory illness. He was 99 years old. A pioneering entrepreneur and visionary in the Black beauty industry, Johnson revolutionized the Black beauty industry when he co-founded Johnson Products Company in 1954 with his wife, Joan, creating iconic brands like Ultra Sheen, Afro Sheen, Ultra Wave, and Classy Curl that became staples in Black households across America. Starting the company with just a $250 bank loan, he built it into a multimillion-dollar empire, and in 1971 made history when Johnson Products became the first Black-owned company listed on the American Stock Exchange. Beyond hair care, Johnson helped shape Black culture by becoming the first national sponsor of Soul Train, providing critical financial support that helped turn the groundbreaking music show into a cultural institution. His influence stretched far beyond business, proving that Black entrepreneurship could thrive on a national stage while unapologetically celebrating Black identity. George E. Johnson Sr.’s legacy lives on through the generations of Black-owned businesses he inspired, the doors he opened on Wall Street, and the pride he instilled in millions who finally saw products created specifically for them.

Sparky D Sparky D, born Doreen Broadnax, passed on July 4, 2026. Her official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. She ws 61 years old. One of Hip-Hop’s original women MCs, Sparky D helped blaze a trail during the genre’s formative years as one of the first female battle rappers to gain national recognition. She rose to prominence during the legendary Roxanne Wars, answering Roxanne Shanté’s groundbreaking “Roxanne’s Revenge” with her own response, “Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne, You’re Through),” cementing her place in one of rap’s most influential rivalries. Throughout her career, she proved that women could command the microphone with the same confidence, lyrical skill, and competitive fire as anyone else, helping open doors for generations of female MCs who followed. Later in life, Sparky D embraced Christianity and transitioned into gospel rap, continuing to use music as a platform to inspire others. Her legacy lives on as that of a fearless pioneer whose contributions helped shape battle rap, women’s Hip-Hop, and the culture itself.

Victor Willis Victor Willis passed away on June 30, 2025, following a short but aggressive illness. He was 74 years old. As the founding lead singer of the Village People, Willis became one of the defining voices of the disco era, co-writing and performing timeless hits like “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” “In the Navy,” and “Go West.” Before helping launch one of the most recognizable groups in music history, the Texas native performed on Broadway in productions like The Wiz, where he was discovered by producer Jacques Morali. Beyond his unmistakable vocals, Willis fought a landmark legal battle that ultimately restored his ownership rights to many of the Village People’s biggest songs, cementing his place as both an artist and a songwriter. Though his career included periods away from the spotlight, he returned to the group in 2017 and continued performing until his passing. Victor Willis’ legacy lives on through music that transcended generations, turning disco classics into permanent fixtures of pop culture around the world. Tay Keith Tay Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, passed away on June 18, 2026, after being found dead in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check. His official cause of death has not yet been released. He was 29 years old. One of the most influential producers of his generation, Keith helped define the sound of modern Southern Hip-Hop through his work with artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and countless others. The Memphis native exploded onto the national scene with hits like “Look Alive,” “Nonstop,” and the Grammy-nominated “Sicko Mode,” helping shape the sound of rap throughout the late 2010s and 2020s. Despite his young age, Keith built a catalog that most producers spent a lifetime chasing, earning Grammy nominations, Billboard hits, and widespread respect across the music industry. His passing sent shockwaves through Hip-Hop, with artists and fans mourning a creative force whose influence could be heard on some of the biggest records of the last decade. Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah Ibrahim passed away on June 15, 2026, from natural causes. He was 91 years old. The South African pianist, composer, and bandleader, formerly known as Dollar Brand, was one of the most important jazz musicians of the 20th century and a towering figure in African music. Blending jazz, traditional African sounds, gospel, and classical influences, Ibrahim created. a unique musical language that resonated worldwide while remaining deeply connected to his South African roots. His classic composition “Mannenberg” became an unofficial anthem of the anti-apartheid movement, cementing his place not only in music history but in the broader struggle for freedom and justice. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Ibrahim collaborated with legends including Duke Ellington and inspired generations of musicians through his artistry, spirituality, and unwavering commitment to cultural expression. His legacy lives on as one of the greatest African musicians ever to pick up an instrument.

Aldon Smith Aldon Smith passed away on June 13, 2026. His official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. He was 36 years old. One of the most talented pass rushers of his generation, Smith burst onto the NFL scene with the San Francisco 49ers and quickly established himself as one of football’s most dominant defensive players. A First-Team All-Pro in 2012, he recorded a franchise-record 19.5 sacks that season and amassed 33.5 sacks in his first two NFL campaigns, a remarkable start that had many believing he was destined for greatness. While off-field struggles and personal challenges interrupted his career, his talent was undeniable, and he remained a respected figure among teammates and fans who saw both his immense potential and his efforts to overcome adversity. Following his death, his family announced plans to have his brain studied for possible CTE-related issues, hoping to gain a better understanding of what may have contributed to his struggles later in life.

Stranger Cole Stranger Cole, born Wilburn Theodore Cole, passed away on June 11, 2026, after a long illness. His exact cause of death was not publicly disclosed. He was 83 years old. One of the true pioneers of Jamaican music, Cole helped lay the foundation for ska, rocksteady, and reggae, building a career that stretched from the genre’s earliest days in the 1960s through the modern era. He is widely credited with recording “Bangarang,” a song many historians and musicians consider one of the earlier examples — and possibly the first recording — of reggae music. Beyond his own hits, Cole’s influence could be heard throughout Jamaican popular music as he collaborated with artists such as Patsy Todd, Ken Boothe, and Gladstone Anderson while helping shape the sound that would eventually captivate the world. Stranger Cole’s legacy lives on as one of the architects of reggae music, a cultural giant whose contributions helped turn a local Jamaican sound into a global movement. He passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, the city where his remarkable musical journey first began.

Stacey King Stacey King passed away on June 7, 2026. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. He was 59 years old. A three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, King was a member of the franchise’s first championship dynasty alongside Michael Jordan, helping the team win titles in 1991, 1992, and 1993. After an eight-year NBA career, he found an entirely new generation of fans as the Emmy-winning television analyst for Bulls broadcasts, where his humor, energy, and unforgettable catchphrases made him one of the most beloved voices in basketball. For more than two decades, King brought Bulls games to life with a unique blend of basketball knowledge, storytelling, and personality, becoming just as recognizable behind the microphone as he was on the court. His passing hit especially hard in Chicago, where he wasn’t just a former player or broadcaster — he was part of the franchise’s fabric and a cherished figure whose impact extended far beyond basketball.

Peabo Bryson Peabo Bryson passed away on June 2, 2026, from complications following a stroke. He was 75 years old. One of the most celebrated balladeers in R&B history, Bryson spent more than five decades delivering the kind of rich, soulful vocals that became the soundtrack to countless love stories. He was a two-time Grammy Award winner whose catalog included classics like “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop The Rain,” “Feel the Fire,” and “I’m So Into You,” but he reached global superstardom through his iconic Disney duets “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Those songs helped introduce his voice to an entirely new generation and cemented his place as one of the most recognizable singers of his era. Peabo Bryson’s legacy lives on through timeless music that blended romance, soul, and elegance, making him one of the defining voices of modern R&B.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Larry Fitzgerald Sr. passed away on June 1, 2026, surrounded by his family. His cause of death was not publicly disclosed. He was 71 years old. A pioneering journalist, broadcaster, and trusted voice in Minnesota sports for nearly five decades, Fitzgerald broke barriers in media while covering everything from local high school athletics to the NFL’s biggest stages. As a longtime columnist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and a fixture on Twin Cities radio, he built a reputation for telling stories that mattered and advocating for greater representation in sports journalism. While many knew him as the father of future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., he carved out an impressive legacy of his own, becoming one of the most respected Black sports journalists in the Midwest. Beyond his work in media, Fitzgerald was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and community leader who also championed breast cancer and HIV research following the death of his wife, Carol, in 2003. His legacy lives on through the countless journalists he inspired, the communities he served, and the family he helped shape.

Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins passed away on May 25, 2026, at his home in Woodstock, New York. No official cause of death was publicly disclosed, though he had dealt with ongoing respiratory health issues for years. He was 95 years old. Widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz saxophonists in history, Rollins helped define modern jazz through his fearless improvisation, powerful tone, and unmatched creativity across a career that spanned more than seven decades. Known as the “Saxophone Colossus,” he created timeless classics such as Saxophone Colossus, Tenor Madness, and The Bridge, while also collaborating with legends including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, and Max Roach. Beyond the music itself, Rollins became a symbol of artistic discipline and self-discovery, famously taking time away from performing to practice alone for hours beneath New York’s Williamsburg Bridge in pursuit of perfection. His legacy lives on not just through the generations of musicians he inspired to push jazz — and themselves — beyond limits.

Rob Base Rob Base, born Robert Ginyard, passed away on May 22, 2026, after a private battle with cancer. He was 59 years old. A Harlem-born Hip-Hop pioneer, Base became one-half of the legendary duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, whose 1988 smash hit “It Takes Two” became one of the most recognizable and influential rap songs ever created. Built around a now-iconic Lyn Collins sample, the song helped bring Hip-Hop into the mainstream while shaping the sound of late ’80s party rap and influencing generations of artists across the music industry. Beyond “It Takes Two,” Base also delivered hits like “Joy and Pain” and remained a beloved figure on nostalgic Hip-Hop tours for decades, continuing to celebrate the culture he helped elevate. Rob Base’s legacy lives on through the timeless energy of his music, the door he helped open for rap’s commercial explosion, and a sound that still moves crowds nearly 40 years later.

Clarence Carter Clarence Carter passed away on May 13, 2026, from natural causes, after reportedly dealing with Stage 4 prostate cancer, pneumonia, and sepsis. He was 90 years old. A legendary soul and blues singer-songwriter, Carter became one of the defining voices of Southern soul with his gritty vocals, sharp storytelling, and unforgettable records like “Slip Away,” “Back Door Santa,” “Patches,” and “Strokin’.” Born blind in Montgomery, Ala., he taught himself guitar, studied music at Alabama State College, and recorded many of his classics at the famed FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala. His Grammy-winning hit, “Patches,” showcased his emotional range, while “Strokin'” gave him a second life with new generations through pop-culture moments like The Nutty Professor. Carter’s legacy lives on through the songs, soul, humor, and raw feeling he poured into music for more than six decades.

Jason Collins Jason Collins passed away May 12, 2026, after battling Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 47 years old. A 13-year NBA veteran, Collins played for teams including the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets, earning respect as a tough, team-first big man who helped the Nets reach back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. His impact, though, stretched far beyond basketball: in 2013, Collins made history as the first active openly gay player in major U.S. men’s professional sports, a moment that opened doors and shifted conversations around inclusion in athletics. After his playing career, he continued that work as an NBA Cares Ambassador, using his platform to make the game and the larger sports world more welcoming. Collins’ legacy lives on through his courage, his professionalism, and the generations of athletes who will feel freer because he chose to live his truth publicly.

Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke passed away May 12, 2026; no official cause of death has been released. He was 29 years old. A Vancouver-born forward who became a beloved member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Clarke was drafted No. 21 overall in 2019 by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to Memphis, where he spent his entire NBA career. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, earning NBA All-Rookie First Team honors and quickly becoming known for his bounce, efficiency, defense, and the kind of energy that made him a perfect fit with the Grizzlies’ young core. Before the league, he starred at San Jose State and Gonzaga, where his athleticism and shot-blocking made him one of the most exciting college players in the country. Clarke’s death hit hard across the basketball world because he was young, still loved in Memphis, and still had so much life ahead of him.

Nedra Talley Nedra Talley Ross passed away April 26, 2026, at home surrounded by family. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was not publicly disclosed. As the last surviving member of The Ronettes, Talley helped define the sound and look of the 1960s girl-group era alongside her cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett. With classics like “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You,” and “Walking in the Rain,” The Ronettes became one of the most influential groups of their time, later earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Talley eventually stepped away from mainstream music and later pursued Christian music, but her place in pop, soul, and rock history was already secured. Her legacy lives on through the harmonies, style, and attitude that helped shape generations of music that followed.

Monte Coleman Monte Coleman passed away April 26, 2026. He was 68 years old. His cause of death was not publicly disclosed. A legendary linebacker for Washington, Coleman spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the franchise and became one of its most respected defensive leaders. He was part of three Super Bowl championship teams, finished with more than 1,000 tackles, and later earned a place in Washington’s Ring of Fame, which reflects his impact on the organization. After football, Coleman continued pouring into the next generation as head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he led the program to a SWAC championship in 2012. His legacy lives on as a championship player, respected coach, and leader whose influence spanned the NFL and HBCU football.

Congressman David Scott Congressman David Scott passed away April 22, 2026; his cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. He was 80 years old. A longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia, Scott spent more than two decades in the U.S. House representing metro Atlanta and built a reputation as a steady advocate for working families, farmers, veterans, and historically Black colleges and universities. He made history as the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, a major milestone that reflected both his longevity and his influence on national food and farm policy. Before Congress, he served for years in the Georgia legislature, giving him a public service career that spanned more than five decades. David Scott’s legacy lives on through the communities he fought for, the doors he opened in national politics, and the example he set as a Black lawmaker who turned persistence into power.

Rif Hutton Rif Hutton passed away April 18, 2026, from brain cancer. He was 73 years old. Best known for his work on Doogie Howser, M.D., JAG, and General Hospital, Hutton built a long career as a dependable television actor whose face was familiar to multiple generations of viewers. He also did notable voice work in major films like Shrek, The Princess and the Frog, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, showcasing the range that kept him working for decades. Beyond the screen, Hutton was remembered as a generous, community-minded presence who wanted to be a role model and used his platform to pour into others. His legacy lives on through a career built on consistency, versatility, and a quiet but lasting impact in Black television history.

Garret Anderson Garret Anderson passed away on April 17, 2026, from a heart attack. He was 53 years old. A longtime Angels star and one of the most accomplished Black players in franchise history, Anderson spent 15 seasons with the organization and became its all-time leader in hits, doubles, RBIs, extra-base hits, total bases, and games played. He was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, 2003 All-Star Game MVP, and a key force behind the Angels’ 2002 World Series championship, including the huge three-run double in Game 7 that helped seal the title. Known for his calm demeanor and steady excellence, Anderson was the kind of player who let his game do the talking, then built a legacy that made him impossible to overlook. His death hit especially hard because he wasn’t just an Angels great — he was one of the defining Black baseball stars of his era.

Chris Payton-Jones Chris Payton-Jones passed away April 12, 2026, in a head-on car crash in Alachua County, Florida. He was 30 years old. Authorities say he was driving a Sedan late Saturday night when it collided with a pickup truck along State Road 24, with Payton-Jones being the only fatality, while others involved suffered minor injuries. A former NFL defensive back out of Nebraska, he spent time with teams including the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in 29 games over six seasons. He later continued his football journey in the XFL and UFL, most recently with the St. Louis Battlehawks, while also building a strong presence in his Jacksonville community through his Flashflix media platform and YouTube channel. Payton-Jones was remembered by coaches and teammates not just for his work ethic on the field, but for his positivity, leadership, and the way he poured into others off it — a reminder that his impact went far beyond football.

Siditty https://www.instagram.com/p/DW4WGBOEQAb Siditty, born Qualeisha Barnes, passed away April 9, 2026, after being fatally shot in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 36 years old. Police say she was found inside a vehicle after being shot multiple times, including four gunshot wounds to the face, with investigators believing the shots were fired from outside the car. Originally from southwest Detroit and living in Atlanta for nearly a decade, Barnes was a rapper, entrepreneur, and CEO of her own boutique brand while also pursuing a nursing degree. At the time of her death, she was 14 weeks pregnant, adding another layer of heartbreak to a loss that already shook both the Detroit and Atlanta communities. Known for balancing ambition, motherhood, and business, Siditty represented a woman building multiple lanes at once — making her passing feel even heavier for those who saw her potential still unfolding. Her legacy lives on through the life she was creating, the community she touched, and the future that was tragically taken too soon.

Afrika Bambaataa Source: David Corio / Getty Afrika Bambaataa passed away April 9, 2026, from prostate cancer. He was 68 years old. Widely recognized as one of the foundational architects of Hip-Hop, Bambaataa helped transform Bronx block-party culture into a global movement, using DJing, production, and community organizing to shape the sound and spirit of the genre in its earliest days. He was the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation and the creative force behind landmark records like “Planet Rock,” a game-changing track that fused Hip-Hop, funk, and electronic music, influencing generations of artists across rap, dance, and pop. His impact on music history is undeniable, even as his legacy remained deeply complicated in later years by multiple sexual abuse allegations that led to his removal from leadership in the Zulu Nation. Afrika Bambaataa’s name will always be tied to the roots of Hip-Hop, to the culture’s worldwide expansion, and to a history that holds both groundbreaking influence and serious harm in the same frame.

Davey Lopes Davey Lopes passed away April 8, 2026, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was 80 years old. A four-time All-Star and World Series champion, Lopes was one of the most dynamic second basemen of his era and a key part of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ legendary infield alongside Steve Garvey, Bill Russell, and Ron Cey. Known for his speed, baseball IQ, and disruptive presence on the basepaths, he finished his career with 556 stolen bases and remained one of the most respected baserunners in the game. After his playing days, Lopes stayed in baseball for decades as a coach and manager, continuing to shape the game with the same intelligence and competitive fire that defined his career. His legacy lives on as a player and teacher whose impact spanned generations in baseball.

Gwendolyn “Blondy” Chisolm Gwendolyn “Blondy” Chisolm passed away April 6, 2026. She was 66 years old. As a founding member of The Sequence, one of the first commercially successful all-female rap groups, Chisolm helped lay the groundwork for women in Hip-Hop long before the genre fully opened its doors to them. The group’s classic “Funk You Up” became a landmark record, and Blondy’s presence helped lay the blueprint for generations of women rappers who came after. She was part of a pioneering trio that proved women could rap, create, and move the culture in a male-dominated space from the very beginning.

Carrie Everett Carrie Everett passed away April 5, 2026, after battling metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of gastric cancer. She was 22 years old. Everett was a gifted vocalist, pageant titleholder, and North Carolina Central University student who made history as the first current HBCU student to win Miss North Carolina, taking the crown in 2024. She used her platform to advocate for greater equity in the pageant world, especially for young women who may have felt shut out due to financial barriers and limited access. Even while dealing with a devastating diagnosis, she was remembered for her grace, faith, ambition, and leadership. Carrie Everett’s legacy lives on through the barriers she broke, the young women she inspired, and the excellence she carried with her at every step.

Dee Freeman Dee Freeman passed away April 2, 2026, after battling stage 4 cancer. She was 66 years old. A veteran actress, writer, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Freeman built a long, respected career across television, film, and stage, becoming a familiar face on shows like The Young and the Restless, Seinfeld, ER, Dexter, The X-Files, and Tyler Perry’s Sistas. Before acting, she served six years in the Marines, and that same discipline and quiet strength carried into a career that spanned decades and more than 80 stage productions. Freeman wasn’t always the loudest name on the marquee, but she was one of those steady, undeniable talents who brought depth and authenticity to every role she touched. Her legacy lives on through the performances she gave, the stories she helped tell, and the resilience she embodied on and off the screen.

Joey Browner Joey Browner passed away March 28, 2026, from undisclosed causes. He was 65 years old. A dominant safety and one of the greatest defensive players in Minnesota Vikings history, Browner defined an era of hard-hitting, instinctive secondary play throughout the 1980s. A six-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro, he anchored one of the league’s most respected defenses and finished his career with 37 interceptions, cementing his place among the franchise’s all-time greats. Browner’s physical style, leadership, and consistency earned him a spot on the NFL’s All-1980s Team and later induction into the Vikings Ring of Honor. His legacy lives on as one of the premier safeties of his generation and a player who helped set the tone for defensive excellence.

KiKi Shepard KiKi Shepard passed away March 16, 2026, from a heart attack. She was 74 years old. Shepard was a beloved television host, actress, and cultural figure best known for her long-running role as co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, where she brought elegance, charisma, and warmth to millions of homes from 1987 to 2002. Often referred to as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion,” she became a staple of the iconic Harlem stage, helping introduce rising talent while sharing the spotlight with legends and comedians alike. Beyond television, Shepard had a rich background in theater and film, with appearances in productions like The Wiz, A Different World, and Baywatch, showing her versatility across entertainment. Off-screen, she was also a passionate advocate for sickle cell disease awareness, using her platform to uplift and support families impacted by the condition. Kiki Shepard’s legacy lives on through the culture she helped showcase, the artists she helped elevate, and the grace she carried in every room she stepped into.

Judy Pace Judy Pace passed away March 11, 2026, in her sleep while visiting family in Marina del Rey, California. A pioneering actress and model, Pace was one of the first Black women to consistently land prominent roles on television during the 1960s and ’70s, helping break barriers in an industry that often sidelined Black talent. She made history as one of the first Black actresses to portray complex, non-stereotypical characters on shows like Peyton Place and The Young Lawyers, the latter earning her an NAACP Image Award. Beyond television, she starred in films like Cotton Comes to Harlem and the iconic TV movie Brian’s Song, bringing depth and presence to every role she touched. Judy Pace’s legacy lives on as a trailblazer who helped open doors for Black actresses, proving that representation on screen could be powerful, nuanced, and unapologetically real.

Lord Sear Lord Sear passed away March 11, 2026, from undisclosed causes. He was 53 years old. Born Steve Watson, the New York DJ, radio personality, and Hip-Hop historian became a respected voice in the culture through decades of work behind the scenes and on the air. Best known for his role on Shade 45’s The All Out Show with Rude Jude, Sear helped shape conversations around Hip-Hop, interviewing artists, breaking down the culture’s history, and giving listeners an unfiltered perspective on the industry. Beyond radio, he was a fixture in New York’s Hip-Hop scene for years, known for his deep knowledge of the music and his close relationships with artists across generations. His passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from DJs, rappers, and fans who recognized him as someone who helped preserve Hip-Hop’s stories while keeping the culture alive on the airwaves.

Dominiq Ponder Dominiq Ponder passed away on March 1, 2026 in a single-car crash in Boulder County, Colorado; he was 23 years old. Ponder lost control of the 2023 Tesla he was driving on a curve, the vehicle struck a guardrail and electrical pole, then rolled down an embankment and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. A 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback originally from Opa-Locka, Florida, Ponder began his college career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to the University of Colorado, where he was art of the Buffaloes’ program for two season and earned respect from teammates and coaches alike. Head coach Deion Sanders and teammates mourned a young leader whose presence, work ethic, and spirit significantly impacted the team, leaving a legacy far beyond the numbers on a stat sheet.

Roscoe Robinson Roscoe Robinson passed away on February 26, 2026, from undisclosed causes. He was 94 years old. A gospel music legend, Robinson was a longtime member of the Blind Boys of Mississippi and a pioneering voice in the quartet-style gospel singing. His rich, soulful delivery helped define the sound of traditional gospel for decades, influencing generations of artists across gospel, soul, and R&B. Beyond music, he was a spiritual figure whose work uplifted communities and carried messages of faith, perseverance, and hope. His legacy lives on through the timeless recordings and the foundation he helped build within gospel music.

Oliver “Power” Grant Oliver “Power” Grant passed away Feb. 23, 2026, at the age of 52; no official cause of death has been disclosed. A visionary, entrepreneur, producer, and early architect of one of Hip-Hop’s most influential legacies, Grant was a close friend and foundational force behind the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. He helped finance their earliest projects, served as executive producer on their classic albums, and launched the Wu Wear clothing line, turning the group’s brand into a cultural and economic powerhouse. Beyond music and fashion, he also appeared in film and helped shape the business side of Hip-Hop, making him a respected figure not just within Wu-Tang but across the culture; his death drew heartfelt tributes from members of the Clan and the broader music community.

Robert Cosby Jr. Robert Cosby Jr. unfortunately passed away Feb. 23, 2026, at the age of 23 after authorities were called to a medical emergency at his family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was reported to be “not conscious and not breathing.” The Salt Lake City Police Department said the situation began as a response to a possible overdose, and his death is under investigation. Cosby Jr. was known to fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as the son of cast member Mary Cosby, and he had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health. Though his life was marked by personal challenges, his passing prompted an outpouring of love and grief from friends, family, and the reality TV community, with many remembering him as a young man with a story still unfolding.

Rondale Moore Rondale Moore passed away Feb. 21, 2026, in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, at just 25 years old. Authorities reported that he was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death remains under investigation. Moore first rose to prominence as an electrifying multi-sport star in high school before becoming a consensus All-American wide receiver at Purdue University, where his extraordinary speed and versatility earned him national acclaim. Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he played for the Arizona Cardinals and later the Minnesota Vikings, overcoming injuries and bringing hearts, resilience, and joy to every locker room; his sudden loss has deeply shaken the football community and reminded many of the pressures athletes face.

Kara Braxton Source: Tim Clayton / Getty Kara Braxton passed away Feb. 21, 2026, at the age of 43. No official cause of death has been disclosed, but her passing was confirmed by the WNBA and her family, sending shockwaves through the basketball world. A two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock and an All-Star standout, Braxton’s decade-long career showcased her elite talent as a powerful center-forward who helped bring titles home in 2006 and 2008. Beyond championships, she was known for her leadership, presence, on and off the court, and her roles with multiple teams, including the Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty — inspiring young players and leaving a lasting legacy in women’s basketball.

Norman C. Francis Dr. Norman C. Francis passed away Feb. 18, 2026, at the age of 94. While his official cause of death was not publicly disclosed, his passing marked the loss of one of the most influential figures in Black higher education history. As President of Xavier University of Louisiana for nearly five decades, Francis transformed the historically Black institution into a national powerhouse, producing generations of Black doctors, leaders, and professionals. He led the university through segregation’s aftermath, the Civil Rights era, and even rebuilt it after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Norman C. Francis leaves behind a legacy rooted in education, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to opening doors that had long been closed to Black students.

Lil Poppa Lil Poppa passed away Feb. 18, 2026, after being found dead in Fulton County, Georgia. He was only 25 years old. The cause of his death is under investigation. A rising voice in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene, Lil Poppa was known for his emotional honesty, vivid storytelling, and ability to turn real-life pain into powerful music. He represented the next generation of Southern rap, steadily building momentum and earning respect throughout the city and beyond with his authenticity and presence. His sudden death shook Atlanta’s music community and left behind a legacy defined by raw talent, limitless potential, and a voice that many believed was destined for something even greater.

Jesse Jackson Reverend Jesse Jackson was more than a civil rights leader — he was one of the most powerful and influential voices Black America has ever produced, a man whose life was dedicated to fighting for justice, dignity, and opportunity for people pushed to the margins. Born in segregated Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose from humble beginnings to become a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., standing on the frontlines of the Civil Rights Movement during its most pivotal moments and continuing that fight long after King’s assassination. His leadership helped carry the movement into a new era, ensuring the push for equality didn’t stop with one generation. Through founding Operation PUSH and later the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, Jackson created pathways for economic empowerment, corporate accountability, and political representation for Black communities and other marginalized groups. He pushed corporations to hire more Black executives, fought for voting rights, educational access, and fair housing, and built multiracial coalitions rooted in unity and shared progress. His message of empowerment wasn’t just political — it was spiritual, cultural, and deeply personal, inspiring millions with his words, including his iconic call to “Keep hope alive.” Jackson also broke historic barriers in American politics, becoming the first Black man to mount a truly competitive presidential campaign during the 1984 and 1988 Democratic primaries. His campaigns mobilized millions of voters, expanded the political imagination of what was possible, and helped lay the groundwork for future Black leaders — including Barack Obama — to pursue and achieve the nation’s highest offices. At a time when many systems were still closed to Black leadership, Jackson didn’t wait for permission—he kicked down doors. Beyond politics, Jackson’s activism extended globally, helping negotiate the release of American hostages and advocating for peace, democracy, and human rights. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000, recognizing a lifetime of service to others and the ongoing fight for equality. Even as he battled Parkinson’s disease and other serious health challenges later in life, he remained a symbol of resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to the people he represented. Reverend Jesse Jackson wasn’t just part of history — he helped shape it. His voice gave strength to the voiceless, his presence opened doors that had been locked for generations, and his work transformed what leadership could look like in America. His legacy lives on in every movement that demands justice, every young leader who dares to dream bigger, and every person who refuses to accept inequality as the final answer.

Tracy Scroggins Tracy Scroggins was a fierce pass rusher and beloved member of the Detroit Lions community whose career left a lasting mark on the NFL. Over more than a decade in the league, he became one of Detroit’s top sack leaders, known for his relentless motor, tenacity off the edge, and ability to shift a game with a single play. Beyond stats, Scroggins was admired for his leadership, work ethic, and connection to teammates and fans alike. His impact on and off the field — especially in a city that lives and breathes football — means he’ll always be remembered as one of the Lions’ great defenders.

DJ Young Slade DJ Young Slade was a dynamic Atlanta DJ and cultural connector who helped set the tone for parties, moments, and the rise of Southern hip-hop energy. As the son of crunk icon Lil Jon, he carried a musical legacy while carving out his own identity behind the turntables, earning respect in the Georgia music scene on his own terms. With a reputation for bringing heat to every set, he amplified local talent and helped shape the soundtrack of a generation. His creativity extended beyond the turntables, fostering community and inspiring young artists who saw him as both mentor and hype man. Young Slade’s legacy will live on in the beats he dropped, the stages he rocked, and the influence he had on the culture he loved.

LaMonte McLemore LaMonte McLemore was a legendary singer, photographer, and founding member of the Grammy-winning vocal group The 5th Dimension, whose smooth blend of pop, soul, and psychedelia became the soundtrack for a generation. For decades, his warm bass voice helped carry timeless hits like “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” and “One Less Bell to Answer,” songs that crossed racial and cultural boundaries while reshaping the sounds of the ’60s and ’70s. Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Beyond music, McLemore was a trailblazing photographer whose work appeared in major magazines and helped document the culture he helped define. His life was a testament to creativity, resilience, and breaking barriers — and his legacy lives on in the joyful harmonies and uplifting spirit he gave the world.

Ron Kenoly Ron Kenoly was a beloved American gospel singer, worship leader, and pastor whose powerful voice and spirit helped shape contemporary praise music for generations. With iconic songs like “Ancient of Days” and “Jesus Is Alive,” he didn’t just make music—he led worship that connected churches and believers worldwide. Kenoly’s ministry went far beyond performance, as he used his gift to bring people into heartfelt praise and strengthen communities through faith. His legacy lives on in the voices he lifted, the worship he led, and the countless hearts he touched through his lifelong devotion to praise.

Grady Demond Wilson Actor Grady Demond Wilson died Jan. 30 at his home in Palm Springs, California, at the age of 79, according to TMZ. His death was confirmed by his son, Demond Wilson Jr., who told the publication that his passing was due to complications related to cancer. “I loved him. He was a great man,” Wilson Jr. told TMZ. Grady Demond Wilson was best known for his role as Lamont Sanford, the son of Fred Sanford, on the very popular NBC sitcom Sanford and Son. Wilson co-starred on the show alongside the famed comedian Redd Foxx. The two of them shared an unforgettable chemistry that established them as icons in the world of sitcoms. Wilson also starred in the sitcom Baby…I’m Back, The New Odd Couple, and Girlfriends. He also became an ordained minister in 1984 and authored Christian books on the New Age Movement, as well as faith-based children’s books, according to HipHopWired. In addition to his acting and ministry work, Wilson wrote a memoir titled Second Banana: The Bittersweet Memoirs of the Sanford & Son Years, published in 2009. Rest in peace, legend.

Shirley Raines Shirley Raines—fondly known as “Ms. Shirley”—was a beloved activist, social media creator, and nonprofit founder whose life was rooted in compassion and dignity for others. She used her massive platform to bring food, hygiene supplies, beauty services, and hope to people living on Skid Row and other unhoused communities, greeting those she served with respect and warmth. Driven in part by her own personal pain, she turned grief into purpose and made millions around the world see the humanity in people often overlooked. Raines’ legacy of love, service, and advocacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the movement she helped fuel.

Lowell “Sly” Dunbar Lowell “Sly” Dunbar was a legendary drummer and one-half of the iconic duo Sly & Robbie, whose sound helped define reggae and Caribbean music worldwide. His rhythms powered countless classics, influencing generations of artists across reggae, hip-hop, R&B, and pop. More than just a musician, Sly was an innovator whose style reshaped how drums were heard and felt in modern music. His legacy lives on in the timeless records he helped create and the undeniable imprint he left on the culture worldwide.

Kevin Johnson Kevin Johnson was a former NFL player whose life reflected both the highs and complexities that often come with professional sports. Known for his athleticism and time in the league, he represented a generation of Black athletes who reached the highest level through discipline and sacrifice. Beyond the field, his story reminded many of the pressures athletes face once the lights dim. Kevin Johnson’s legacy lives on in the broader conversation about sports, identity, and life after football.

Dr. Gerald Deas Dr. Gerald Deas was a respected physician and community figure whose work centered on healing, advocacy, and uplifting Black lives. Throughout his career, he was known for his commitment to service, mentorship, and making quality healthcare more accessible. His presence extended beyond medicine, touching families and communities in meaningful ways. Dr. Deas leaves behind a legacy rooted in care, purpose, and the lasting impact of helping others live better lives.

Gladys West Dr. Gladys passed away on January 17, 2026, from natural causes. She was 95 years old. A pioneering mathematician, West’s groundbreaking work with satellite data and complex mathematical modeling helped lay the foundation for GPS, a technology billions rely on every day. Beginning her career in 1956 as one of the first Black employees at the U.S. Navy’s Naval Proving Ground, she quietly revolutionized navigation while breaking barriers for Black women in science. Her brilliance reshaped the modern world, and her legacy lives on every time someone uses GPS to find their way.

Claudette Colvin Source: Julie Bennett / Getty Claudette Colvin was a quiet giant of the Civil Rights Movement whose bravery changed history long before the world was ready to celebrate it. As a teenager, she stood up against segregation with courage well beyond her years, laying the groundwork for the progress that followed. Though her name wasn’t always centered, her impact was undeniable and foundational. Claudette Colvin’s legacy is a reminder that real change often starts with bold acts from those the world underestimates.

John Forté John Forté was a creative force whose contributions to music and culture extended far beyond the spotlight. Known for his artistry, lyricism, and behind-the-scenes influence, he helped shape moments and movements that still resonate today. His work reflected depth, intention, and a commitment to authenticity that never chased trends. John Forté’s legacy lives on through the art he created and the culture he helped push forward.

T.K. Carter Thomas Kent Carter was a veteran actor whose decades-long career quietly but powerfully shaped film and television, earning him a lasting place in Black Hollywood history. Best known for his role as Nauls in The Thing, Carter brought depth, relatability, and authenticity to every character he touched, whether in cult-classic films or beloved TV shows like Punky Brewster or The Steve Harvey Show. He was the definition of a working actor—consistent, respected, and deeply woven into the fabric of the culture. T.K. Carter’s legacy lives on through the countless roles that introduced generations to his talent and reminded us that longevity is its own kind of greatness.

Elle Simone Scott Elle Simone Scott was a trailblazing TV chef, author, and food media personality who broke barriers as a prominent face in a space where Black women were rarely seen. Beyond the kitchen, she was a fierce advocate for representation, mentorship, and community, constantly using her platform to uplift others. Her transparency, creativity, and passion made her more than a chef—she was a cultural voice. Her impact lives on in the doors she opened and the people she inspired to take up space unapologetically.