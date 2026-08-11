Listen Live
Close
News

Latto Snaps On Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Latto isn’t letting the disrespect from Charleston White slide.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latto x D'USSE Event Photos
Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Latto isn’t letting the disrespect from Charleston White slide.

The controversial commentator recently claimed that Latto is 21 Savage’s “side chick” and alleged that the Atlanta rapper got pregnant by the married MC. He also questioned why Latto hasn’t faced backlash over the alleged relationship.

“Latto don’t get no backlash for getting pregnant by a married n*gga. What’s the problem, people? Being hypocritical again. She was the side b*tch that got pregnant.”

The Georgia Peach rapper quickly hopped on Instagram Live to address the claims, calling White out for spreading what she says are false statements while taking several personal shots at him.

“You old, ugly, skrawny, country, b*tch. I let y’all be loud and wrong for too long. I ain’t f*cking no married man, b*tch.”

Rather than backdown, White later celebrated getting a reaction from Big Latto, describing the exchange as “checkmate.” He also explained that his comments were part of his approach to “provoking thought and evoking emotions.”

The back-and-forth comes as Latto and 21 Savage recently welcomes their first child together. Latto revealed the news while announcing her sophomore album, Big Mama, giving fans a glimpse into a new chapter of her life.

21 Savage also appears on the album’s sixth track, “Hostage,” while other standouts include “GOMF” featuring GloRilla and “Business & Personal.”

With Latto making it clear to not play with her, it looks like this exchange with Charleston White is far from over.

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Two men, one in a suit and one in a t-shirt, posing together. Text overlay reads "EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ANDRE CARSON WITH BSWIFT" and "HOT 100.9 HOT1009.COM".
5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Congressman André Carson’s 2026 Job & Resource Fair Connects Hoosiers With Jobs

Comments
59 Items
News  |  Davonta Herring

Notable Black Folks Who Died In 2026

Comments
Local  |  Staff

1 Injured in Rollover Semi Crash on I-70 in Hancock County

Comments
Celebrity  |  paige.boyd

Tiffany Haddish Pleads Guilty in Georgia DUI Case

Comments
10 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

Hip-Hop Day: 10 Songs That Surprisingly Pioneered Rap

Comments
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Howard University Raises More Eyebrows With Retirement Payout Offers

Comments
27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Business Bombshells Have Entered The Villa! A Gallery Of Bag-Securing Baddies, Mogul-Minded Mavens & Dynamic Divas Who Stunned At Invest Fest 2026

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Serena Williams, Enterprising Entrepreneurs & Money-Making Moguls ‘Invest To Impress’ At Invest Fest 2026

Comments
11 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Lauren Boebert's Son Busted On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Comments
11 Items
Music  |  tonyapendleton

Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'ACT III' Project With Topless Photos: "I'm Back"

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close