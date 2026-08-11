Donald Trump Rode Off In A Catering Truck & Onto Another Plane Due To Threats From Iran

KENT NISHIMURA / Donald Trump

We all knew Donald Trump is a coward, unfit for the office, but this latest news takes the cake as reports reveal the Orange Menace went to great lengths to ensure his safety while using his staff and reporters as decoys.

Trump loves to boast on Truth Social as well as from the resolute desk that he is winning the war with Iran, but new reporting reveals that the country that allegedly is so decimated had Trump so shook and fearing for his life that he was put on a military jet instead of Air Force One.

The Washington Post initially reported that Orange Mussolini flew to Turkey for the NATO summit on his Qatari-gifted jet, which we eventually learned is nowhere as safe as the original Air Force One.

Trump eventually told reporters that he would be leaving on July 8, and that he would be taking the “old one” referring to OG Air Force One and not the illegal gift from the Qatari government “for old time’s sake.”

He also noted that his new jet was not up to standard in terms of security measures and needed some upgrades; it will be going through that process.

Footage from TV crews showed Trump (or someone resembling him) boarding the left side of the old Air Force One as he was about to leave Turkey.

New reporting from the New York Times reveals that Trump wasn’t actually on Air Force One. He and officials in his administration were so spooked by Iran that he slipped away undetected in a catering truck and flew home on a military plane.

Donald Trump Could Care Less About The Safety of People Around Him

But what’s really pissing a lot of people off is the fact that Air Force One still took off, and was used as a decoy, and no one on the plane, which included Trump’s staff and the White House press pool, had any idea they were essentially on a plane that could have been blown out of the sky.

Bruh.

Now, normally, we can all agree that the safety of the president of the United States is paramount, even for Trump, but how his administration handled this situation puts in perspective how they feel about regular people, even those who work for them.

You can see more reactions to Trump’s cowardice and his disregard for the lives of other people below.