Howard University Raises More Eyebrows With Retirement Payout Offers

Drew Angerer

Howard University, one of the premiere and preferred HBCU options for many Black scholars across the nation, has unfortunately found itself on the wrong side of headlines as of late.

Following the viral debacle last month where over 500 incoming students received surprise unenrollment emails — the situation has since been rectified for most — it now appears the staff may be in the hot seat this time around. It’s being reported that Howard University has offered more than 600 current workers a voluntary retirement program in an effort to reduce long-term personnel costs and get ahead of financial woes affecting higher education in general.

RELATED: Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

Political commentator Don Lemon (seen above) is just one of many searching for answers to determine what’s really going on at Howard. According to 7News, the university has opened its 2026-2027 Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program to roughly 16.5% of its workforce, specifically longtime faculty and staff. Those eligible have known internally since June 17, and Howard is hoping the one-time program will lead to recurring savings in addition to providing an additional payment option for workers to retire voluntarily.

More on this questionable exit plan below, via 7News:

“Eligible workers must be full-time tenured faculty or benefits-eligible staff paid through the university’s operating budget, have at least 10 years of continuous service, and have a combined age and years of service totaling at least 70 as of June 30. Participation is also subject to university approval.

Approved employees will get a lump-sum payment based on their years of service.

Those with 10 to less than 15 years of service are eligible for six months of base salary. Employees with 15 to less than 20 years can get nine months, while those with 20 years or more can get the equivalent of 12 months of base salary.

HU said it will also cover the full cost of COBRA health coverage for the first six months after retirement for participating employees who are enrolled in a university-sponsored health plan.”

If select staff do go forth with the retirement plan, open positions will apparent not be immediately filled. This is also part of the money-saving strategy as the university will possibly redirect those funds to other areas of importance ranging from research to student academics. As you might’ve guessed, the plan is also confirmed to get ahead of what Howard describes as “involuntary workforce reductions” that could arise due to budget restraints. The financial issues relating to operating costs, the aforementioned tuition ordeal that affects revenue and changes in financial aid are primary contributors to the voluntary retirement program.

We can only hope that the legacy of Howard University that’s been building since 1867 doesn’t fall victim to a monetary shutdown anytime soon.

Howard University Raises More Eyebrows With Retirement Payout Offers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com