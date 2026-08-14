Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is suspended without pay after allegedly using Flock license plate readers for personal reasons.

Chief Tanya Terry says the officer accessed the system hundreds of times without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. Terry has recommended the officer be fired. No criminal charges have been filed.

The Indianapolis FOP says the alleged misuse “compromises the integrity and trust” placed in officers. The union supports stronger oversight and is calling for additional safeguards from state lawmakers.

The ACLU says Flock cameras can give officers information about where people travel and wants stricter rules on how that data is accessed, shared and stored.

Terry says she supports more safeguards but does not believe the cameras should be removed. She says Flock has helped IMPD solve violent crimes, recover stolen vehicles and find missing or endangered children.

Police said this week that Flock technology also helped investigators quickly identify suspects in a $2 million jewelry store robbery.

IMPD Officer Suspended Over Flock Use was originally published on wibc.com