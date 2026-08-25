Chris Tucker The Man Behind the Laughs: Rush Hour, and Giving Back

Tucker is hosting a comedy show and golf tournament to raise money for his foundation's community efforts.

The foundation provides scholarships, sponsors the Morehouse golf team, and supports a homeless ministry.

Tucker discovered his passion for comedy in high school and is now considering producing and directing movies.

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Chris Tucker ain’t just a comedian; he’s a whole moment. From Smokey on that porch in Friday to running his mouth all over Rush Hour, this man gave us lines we still quote to this day. Now he’s back home in Atlanta on his own business, using his Chris Tucker Foundation to put money behind scholarships, Morehouse, and families that need a hand. He’s throwing a comedy show, then hitting the green for his golf tournament, all for the culture, all for the community.

Beyond the Laughs

Tucker came through to talk about a packed weekend built around his foundation. First up: a comedy and music show, all of my friends gonna be in town, so everybody’s gonna hop up on stage and do something,” he said. True to his roots, he’s taking everyone to church that Sunday before the celebrity golf tournament on Monday.

It all supports the Chris Tucker Foundation. “We raise money for scholarships for kids. We sponsor the Morehouse golf team, my son went to Morehouse. We do a homeless ministry with the church.” He credited his mother for the push. “My mama said, start your own foundation. You could do more. Best thing I ever did.”Healing Out Loud

A Decatur, Georgia, native and Columbia High School grad, Tucker lit up when talking about home. “It’s a big city, but it still has that down-home feel.” He discovered comedy in the 9th grade, hosting talent shows. “Told my first joke, it was over. I didn’t tell nobody, you can’t tell everybody your dreams until you get it done.”

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His Friend Michael Jackson

Then came golden memories of Michael Jackson. “Michael was a jokester, man,” Tucker said, recalling how the King of Pop teased his country accent. He also raved about the new biopic. “Oh my God, the movie was good. I watched it twice, up all night. Jafar Jackson did a great job.”

For anyone thinking about picking up golf, Tucker kept it simple: “Get a coach. Don’t try to teach yourself like I did for 10 years. Even the pros got coaches.”

Looking ahead, he’s dreaming bigger. “Maybe producing, directing and making more movies, writing my own movies.” Warm, funny, and grounded, Tucker reminded everyone why he remains a hometown hero.

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Chris Tucker The Man Behind the Laughs: Rush Hour, and Giving Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com