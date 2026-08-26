Listen Live
Close
News

The Game Calls Cap On Dissing Kendrick Lamar

The Game is denying that he took a shot at Kendrick Lamar on his new album.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

The Game is denying that he took a shot at Kendrick Lamar on his new album.

The West Coast MC recently dropped the surprise trilogy, The Documentary III, marking the first installment in the series since The Documentary 2 and The Documentary 2.5 arrived in 2015.

While the project has received mixed reviews, the biggest conversation online has less to do with the album’s quality and more to do with one particular bar. Fans and online detectives believe The Game may have taken a shot at Kendrick on the intro track, “Geezus.”

“I might drive the Rolls today, the GNX scare the h*es away.”

The line immediately caught attention because of the reference to the GNX, the same name as Kendrick’s latest album and the Lexus vehicle featured heavily throughout its rollout.

According to The Game, there was no subliminal message behind the line.

During the recent interview, the Compton rapper explained that the bar was based on his own experience owning a GNX and his former partner’s reaction to the vehicle.

“Think about it, I had a GNX, and my chick at the time, she didn’t really want to ride in that. All black, dark windows, to a pretty girl, that’s like a gang-banging car.”

While fans may think it was a shot, The Game insists the Kendrick connection was simply a coincidence.

The Game Calls Cap On Dissing Kendrick Lamar was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
News  |  Weso

The Game Calls Cap On Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Dame Dash Reveals Aaliyah’s Last Texts With Him Before Her Death

Comments
News  |  Christopher Smith

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Comments
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Investigating LeBron James’ $300 Million Loan

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Weso

Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges

Comments
Trending
17 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Why The Internet Loves The Padres’ New Owners & Their Viral Press Conference

Comments
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Lil Baby Loves The Babies! Charitable Chart-Topper Gets The Kids ‘Dead Fresh’ For Class At 6th Annual Back To School Fest In Atlanta

Comments
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

Shannon Sharpe Cracks Jokes Over 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, His Scandal Resurfaces

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOA Resolutions: Drew Gets Candid About Shamea, Kelli & K. Michelle, Says She’s Ready To ‘Move Forward’ With THIS Housewife

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close