Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges

Famous Dex has been arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charges.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Famous Dex at Boom 103.9
Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Famous Dex has been arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charges.

The Chicago rapper was reportedly taken into custody on Sunday, Aug. 23, following a dispute involving an unidentified person. According to TMZ, details surrounding the incident and what led to the arrest have not been made public.

The arrest comes years after Dex faced similar legal trouble involving domestic violence allegations.

In 2021, Dex was arrested and faced 19 charges stemming from three separate incidents. Two of the cases involved former partners, while the third stemmed from a traffic stop in which police reportedly found a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

The charges included domestic violence, firearm offenses and other allegations. Dex pleaded not guilty to the charges and was held in custody while the case moved forward, with a judge setting his bond at $200,000.

In September 2021, the Pick It Up rapper was sentenced to 364 days in jail.

As of now, additional details surrounding Dex’s latest arrest have not been released. The case remains developing as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit TheHotline.org.

Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
News  |  Weso

The Game Calls Cap On Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Dame Dash Reveals Aaliyah’s Last Texts With Him Before Her Death

Comments
News  |  Christopher Smith

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Comments
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Investigating LeBron James’ $300 Million Loan

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Weso

Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges

Comments
Trending
17 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Why The Internet Loves The Padres’ New Owners & Their Viral Press Conference

Comments
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Lil Baby Loves The Babies! Charitable Chart-Topper Gets The Kids ‘Dead Fresh’ For Class At 6th Annual Back To School Fest In Atlanta

Comments
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

Shannon Sharpe Cracks Jokes Over 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, His Scandal Resurfaces

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOA Resolutions: Drew Gets Candid About Shamea, Kelli & K. Michelle, Says She’s Ready To ‘Move Forward’ With THIS Housewife

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close