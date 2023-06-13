Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to the Denver Nuggets as they are the 2023 NBA World Champions! This means congratulations not only go to the team leaders; Finals MVP Nikola Jokic but also to ex Washington Wizards players; Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Thomas Bryant, and Ish Smith.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

All 4 of these NBA champs now join the list of NBA players who played for the Wizards while the team was struggling then leave to almost immediately win the championship in a new city and different jersey. It has become a trend for the Wizards to see players find more success somewhere else after their time in DC. NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughesnotes that “In fact, [the 2020 Lakers Championship] was the fourth straight year the NBA champion had at least one former Wizards player in the fold. And during that four-year span, no other NBA team has had more former players win rings than the Wizards”.

After Monday night’s win against the Miami Heat, the 2022-2023 Nuggets brought the 1st championship to Denver, Colorado since the team started 47 years ago. Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith are now Wiz kids continuing this streak. Take a look at the list of ex-Wizards and their Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies below…

RELATED: These Former Denver Nuggets Walked So Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray Could Run

RELATED: Denver Nuggets Win Franchise’s 1st-Ever NBA Championship, Twitter Salutes & Awaits Ja Morant’s Punishment

RELATED: Russell Westbrook The First Player In Wizards Franchise History With A Triple-Double In Debut Game

15 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships was originally published on woldcnews.com