Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Megan Thee Stallion: 15 Sexy Photos That Prove Confidence Is the Real Glow-Up When it comes to unapologetic confidence, Megan Thee Stallion owns the spotlight every single time. The Grammy-winning Houston rapper has built a brand around empowerment, body positivity, and straight-up bad-girl energy — and she backs it up with every look, lyric, and pose. We pulled together 15 of her most sexy photos that prove why she’s the blueprint for confidence and control. RELATED: Cardi B: 15 Sexy Photos That Prove She’s Always in Her Bag