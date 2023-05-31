YG & Saweetie Spotted Getting Cozy During Mexico Baecation, Twitter Has Thoughts

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The internet is buzzing after photos of YG and Saweetie in a pool getting cozy in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hit Twitter timelines confirming rumors of them messing around with each other.

The photos in question show a fresh-faced Saweetie rocking her vacation braids and pink bikini along with the Bompton rapper, who is hilariously wearing a fitted baseball hat in the pool.

The two Hip-Hop stars are hugging each other in photos, with YG giving her a smooch on the cheek in another flick.

Rumors of Saweetie and YG dating began to swirl after the two were seen “getting cozy” at a California restaurant while attending Coachella.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Saweetie was one of the many guests at YG’s all-red 33rd birthday soiree in West Hollywood back in March, along with other names like A$AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Offset, DJ Mustard, and Travis Scott.

Saweetie & YG’s High-Profile Love Life

The love connection could have happened in the studio after the two rappers came together on Mozzy’s 2022 track “In My Face,” featuring 2 Chainz.

Both Saweetie and YG are no strangers to high-profile romances. YG has dated Keke Palmer, singer Kehlani, whom he got caught cheating on, and two children with his ex-girlfriend Catelyn Sparks.

Saweetie famously dated Quavo between 2018 and 2021. Their romance died as allegations of Quavo creeping on the “Best Friend” crafter.

“I’m single,” she said in a 2021 tweet. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars, and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she added.

Not long after, that infamous video of the elevator footage of the two artists involved in a physical altercation surfaced, but both Saweetie and Quavo said the incident happened and the past, and they were able to move past it.

Twitter Reacts To The News

Yup, Twitter is reacting to the surprising couple and is very meh at the idea of them dealing with each other. One Twitter user was unhappy to know “YG church shoe wearin’ ass” bagged Saweetie.

“YG & Saweetie is something I didn’t expect……but I’m not mad at it,” another Twitter user wrote.

Add YG and Saweetie to the list of new couples we will be rooting for. You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

