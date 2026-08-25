Source: Behind The Filter Podcast / Behind The Filter Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Bair, a familiar voice on WIBC for the past eight years, has died. He was 48.

Matt spent much of his career at WIBC behind the microphone, keeping listeners updated on traffic and helping them navigate their way around Indianapolis.

But traffic was just one part of Matt’s life at WIBC.

Matt’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

He will be missed by his co-workers, friends and the many WIBC listeners who came to know his voice over the years.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Matt’s family and everyone who knew and loved him.

“We are heartbroken by his loss and are holding his family, friends and everyone who loved him close in our thoughts. Matt was so much more than colleague. He was a treasured and trusted voice, a compassionate advocate, and a true friend to so many. He brought joy to everything he did and that impact he made on our team, with our audience and this community cannot be overstated. We will truly miss him.” Andrea Kahrer Vice President & General Manager

“Matt had such a big heart It’s a big loss for our listeners, we know they loved him and we loved him a lot too.” David Wood Operations manager

WIBC Traffic Reporter Matt Bair Dies at 48 was originally published on wibc.com