Listen Live
Close
Games

Gamers React To 'GTA 6' Nudist Club Video

Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Oh, and don't worry, there are kinds of body shapes on display, showing Rockstar Games does not discriminate.

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
  • Sunday we took a trip to the strip club, and saw the game's impressive "jiggle mechanics." Now, for this latest round of leaks, a new video shows Jason, one of the game's protagonists, hanging out at a "nudist town" at night.
  • Now, a lot of folks were wondering if there was going to be plenty of skin shown in the game, after being underwhelmed with the strip club visit. Well, this latest video, which we will not be sharing, puts those worries to bed because there are plenty of boobies, booties, and other privates on full display.
Grand Theft Auto VI
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Cyberleek’s mission to make Rockstar Games suffer, while ruining GTA 6 for us gamers, continues with his drip of leaked game footage.

Sunday we took a trip to the strip club, and saw the game’s impressive “jiggle mechanics.” Now, for this latest round of leaks, a new video shows Jason, one of the game’s protagonists, hanging out at a “nudist town” at night.

Now, a lot of folks were wondering if there was going to be plenty of skin shown in the game, after being underwhelmed with the strip club visit. Well, this latest video, which we will not be sharing, puts those worries to bed because there are plenty of boobies, booties, and other privates on full display.

Oh, and don’t worry, there are kinds of body shapes on display, showing Rockstar Games does not discriminate.

A detailed breakdown of the nudist colony section footage from the GTA 6 Info account on X (formerly Twitter) reads:

  • STRONG NUDITY (like seriously)
  • All the men seem to be PACKING large dongs
  • Jason whooping out his binoculars once again to zoom in on some ass
  • NPC says “I would suck c**k for popcorn shrimp”
  • A naked women reacts to Jason zooming in on her body and starts a fight
  • Jason then proceeds to go on a killing spree and merks like 10 naked people

Sounds lit.

Even with a five-star wanted level, Cyberleek isn’t done, and recently dropped a poll asking those who are faithfully following his crusade if he should drop story spoilers, and also asked 10 followers to take a photo dressed up as his avatar, while holding game discs during working hours.

We are not kidding.

We shall see what else Cyberleek will leak next ahead of the GTA 6 extended look that will be on Netflix exclusively for 6 hours before heading to YouTube.

You can see more reactions the latest leak below.

Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak Features Plenty of Nudity was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black Artists Challenge America’s Story | Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness

Comments
Local  |  Staff

WIBC Traffic Reporter Matt Bair Dies at 48

Comments
News  |  Nia Noelle

What’s Trending: Jobs, Food Safety, and the Sky-High Cost of Flying

Comments
Music  |  D.L. Chandler

50 Cent Doubles Down On Hip-Hop Youth Culture Angle

Comments
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Serayah’s Style Range Deserves A Moment Of Its Own

Comments
12 Items
Games  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Comments
16 Items
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Ranking the 15 Greatest Cash Money and No Limit Albums

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Semis, 2 School Buses Crash on I-70 in Wayne County

Comments
Obituaries  |  D.L. Chandler

Sean Grayson, Cop Who Shot & Killed Sonya Massey, Dies In Prison

Comments
Entrepreneurship  |  Samjah Iman

This Black Woman Built A Business Around Giving Caregivers What They Need Most: Peace Of Mind

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close