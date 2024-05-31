Living a Double Life: Online vs. Offline Selves The internet has become an integral part of our lives, offering a platform for self-expression and connection. But for many, it also creates a distinct online persona, leading to a sense of living a “double life.” New research reveals that nearly half (46%) of Gen Z Americans feel this way, with their online personalities significantly different from their real-world selves. This phenomenon isn’t limited to Gen Z, as 27% of people across generations experience this disconnect. While expressing ourselves online can be liberating, it’s important to be mindful of this potential duality. For Gen Z, this feeling is particularly strong, with 68% acknowledging a significant difference between their online and offline selves. This raises questions about the impact of the online world on our identities and the potential challenges it presents. Are we becoming more comfortable with curated online personas, and how does this affect our real-world interactions? It’s a complex issue worth exploring, prompting us to consider the balance between online and offline selves and the impact it has on our overall well-being. Source: SWNS Digital