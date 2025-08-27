A job fair organized by Marion County Community Corrections and the REFORM Alliance is set to take place at the Duvall Residential Center in Indianapolis this Friday. The event aims to help formerly incarcerated individuals overcome challenges such as employment, housing, and transportation. Local businesses and organizations, including RecycleForce and Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, will offer job opportunities and support services at the fair. In addition to employment opportunities, the event will provide access to housing resources, health screenings, and transportation services to support successful reentry into society. The fair will address basic needs such as housing and transportation, which are significant barriers for individuals transitioning out of incarceration. Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-job-fair-aims-to-help-formerly-incarcerated-people-find-stability/