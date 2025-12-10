The 8th annual Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television brought out the heavy hitters and the new wave of Black Hollywood. There were several stars in attendance, from Teyana Taylor to Michael B. Jordan. Take a look at our favorite moments inside. Source: Brianna Bryson/ LISA O’CONNOR/ Earl Gibson III From the red carpet to the awards stage, Deadline reported that the atmosphere at the Fairmont Century Plaza this Tuesday night (Dec. 9) sparkled with style, pride, and powerful recognition. Celebrities, creatives, and fans caught every moment as the Black entertainment community gathered to honor excellence in film and television. Stars like Teyana, Michael B. Jordan, and Damson Idris lit up the red carpet and later accepted awards that recognized their work’s impact. The energy pulsated through the venue. Events like this matter because they signal the importance of spotlighting Black talent, honoring legacy, and uplifting voices that are often overlooked. The night belonged not just to the big names but also to those who have quietly built their careers with consistency and excellence. Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee received the Career Achievement Award for decades of shaping modern Black cinema. Meanwhile, emerging and established talents alike were honored. Ryan Coogler earned the Director Award for his bold vision, ensemble casts got love and supporting performances got their deserved shine. Taylor’s presence brought fashion, grace, and confidence. She was part of the ensemble recognized for their work in One Battle After Another. Idris’ performance in F1 made waves, as he walked away with the Supporting Actor Award. It wasn’t all red carpets and photos. The celebration was an affirmation of Black artistry, showing that our stories, in front of and behind the camera, have power. From first-time nominees to lifetime legends, this evening was a gathering of community and culture. If you were paying attention, you witnessed a powerful resurgence of Black cinema and television making a profound impact. They came in style, with substance, and in solidarity. For many in attendance and watching around the world, it was a reminder that Black excellence is not a genre. It’s a legacy, a movement, and a living, breathing force pushing Hollywood forward. Check out a gallery of our favorite Critics’ Choice moments below: TEYANA TAYLOR Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty Teyana Taylor stuns at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. MICHAEL B. JORDAN Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Michael B. Jordan at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. DAMSON IDRIS Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty Damson Idris at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. MBJ & RYAN COOGLER Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty MBJ and Ryan Coogler at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. RYAN & ZINZI COOGLER Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty The Coolgers at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. RYAN DESTINY Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Ryan Destiny stuns at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. JURNEE SMOLLETT Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty Jurnee Smollett takes home the Actress Award for the Series Smoke at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. JANELLE JAMES Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Janelle James takes home Comedy Award for Abbott Elementary at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. CHASE INFINITI, REGINA HALL & TEYANA TAYLOR Source: Leon Bennett / Getty One Battle After Another cast shines at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. TENIKA DAVIS Source: Michael Rowe / Getty Tenika Davis wins at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. SPIKE LEE & RYAN COOGLER Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Spike and Coogler at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. AIYANA-LEE Source: Leon Bennett / Getty British singer Aiyana-Lee sings at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. SKYE P. MARSHALL Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty Skye P. Marshall takes home her Supporting Actress Award for TV Series Matlock at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. TESSA THOMPSON Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty Tessa Thompson takes home an award for her performance in Hedda at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. TESSA THOMPSON & HER DAD MARC ANTHONY THOMPSON Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Father and daughter time at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty William Stanford Davis poses at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. GODFREY Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Godfrey presents at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. REGINALD HUDLIN & SHOLA LYNCH Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty Hudlin and Lynch win big at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Wunmi Mosaku Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty Wunmi Mosaku looks radiant at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. MILES CATON Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Miles Caton poses at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. DELROY LINDO Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty Delroy Lindo poses on The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television red carpet. SINQUA WALLS Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Sinqua Walls smiles at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. DAVIND ALAN GRIER Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty David Alan Grier at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Congrats to all the honorees! RELATED: So Stunning: The 2025 Global Creator Awards Turn the Purple Carpet Into A Powerhouse Parade Of Influencer Excellence [Exclusive] The post Seen On The Scene: Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan & Damson Idris Sizzle & Shine At Critics’ Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & TV Gala appeared first on Bossip. Seen On The Scene: Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan & Damson Idris Sizzle & Shine At Critics’ Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & TV Gala was originally published on bossip.com