317 Day Recap: Culture Community and Black Business in Indy 317 Day in Indianapolis continues to prove that it’s more than just a date on the calendar. It’s a celebration of culture, community, and the people who make the city what it is. This year, Hot 100.9 pulled up to Nap or Nothing to tap in with some of the voices and changemakers behind the movement. While at Nap or Nothing, we had the chance to connect with Maxi the Owner and Founder of Nap Or Nothing and DJ Grapevine to talk about the real impact of 317 Day and how it continues to grow each year. From highlighting local businesses to creating spaces where the community can come together, 317 Day has become a powerful reminder of what happens when the city shows up for itself. We also talked about the importance of continuing that same energy beyond just one day. Supporting local and Black owned businesses shouldn’t stop once the celebrations are over. It’s about being intentional year round, whether that’s shopping local, sharing businesses on social media, or simply showing up. Nap or Nothing served as the perfect backdrop for these conversations, representing exactly what 317 Day stands for: pride in the city, ownership, and community driven growth. As Indianapolis continues to evolve, it’s clear that 317 Day is helping shape the future by keeping the spotlight on the people and brands that deserve it most. The message is simple. Support doesn’t end on March 17. The movement continues every day. Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more coverage on what’s happening in the city and how you can stay connected to the culture. RELATED: 4200 Kory “Meet The Grahams” Has Indy Showing Love