Repeated insurance claims are changing renovation decisions

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Homeowners are increasingly paying for repairs out of pocket rather than filing, because a pattern of insurance claims attached to a property can raise premiums, trigger non-renewal, and get passed on to the next owner. This calculation is changing how people approach roofing and restoration work. It pushes them toward full replacement and resilient materials instead of repeated patch repairs.

Research by data analytics firm Verisk found that in 2024, a quarter of residential claim value related to roofs. The cost of roof repairs and replacements hit $31 billion, an almost 30 percent increase from 2022. With insurance companies feeling the pinch from frequent claims issues such as wind and hail, more homeowners are deciding to protect their premiums and take repairs into their own hands.

Claims Follow the Property, Not Just the Owner

The impact of insurance claims is longer-lasting than most people expect. Insurance claims can be linked to a property rather than the owner. This means the impact of insurance claims could be felt by the next person to buy it. Claims can stay attached to the property for up to 7 years.

Carriers also treat frequency as a risk signal in itself. Several small claims in a short window can matter more than one large one. The pattern can suggest an unresolved underlying problem.

Why Homeowners Are Absorbing Small Repairs

Frequent claims issues have produced a practical response from many homeowners. They simply choose to pay for anything under or near the deductible themselves, and reserve claims for genuine catastrophes. Wind and hail deductibles have grown substantially, and many policies now apply them as a percentage of insured value rather than a flat sum. This means a modest repair may fall below the threshold anyway.

The result is a different renovation decision than the one homeowners made a decade ago. Patching a failing roof twice may cost less upfront than replacing it, but two claims on the record can outlast the repairs themselves.

Building for the Next Storm, Not the Last One

This is where insurance and remodeling decisions have converged. Homeowners are increasingly choosing:

Full replacement over repeated repair on roofs near end of life

Impact-resistant materials rated for hail performance

Sealed roof decks and enhanced fastening that exceed minimum code

Documented work that can be shown to an insurer

Protect Yourself With Strong Documentation

Documentation matters as much as the work itself. An insurer pricing your renewal responds to evidence, so show them:

Dated photographs

Material specifications

Invoices

Inspection reports

Homeowners who keep that paperwork are in a far better position at renewal than those who simply had a good roof installed.

Contractors vary in how well they handle this side of the job. Firms serving multiple states deal with a wider range of carrier requirements and building codes. This tends to show in the quality of the documentation they leave you with.

Making Home Renovation Decisions Around Insurance Claims

Before filing insurance claims, work out whether the repair cost meaningfully exceeds your deductible and whether the same issue is likely to recur. A claims record is easier to protect than to repair, and upgrading properly once usually beats claiming twice.

Explore the rest of our articles for more guidance on protecting and improving your home.