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Indiana Pacers Moving to DAZN Streaming Service

The Indiana Pacers have announced their five-year agreement with the streaming service DAZN.

Published on August 20, 2026
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A basketball player in a yellow jersey leaping to shoot the ball, surrounded by other players in yellow jerseys with the text "Indiana" on them.
Source: Zach Hughes / Zach Hughes/DAZN Launch Content

Pacers Announce Five-Year Streaming Deal With DAZN

Indianapolis – The Indiana Pacers are moving their game broadcasts to DAZN under a new five-year agreement following the December bankruptcy of their previous broadcast partner.

Mel Raines, President and CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said the organization did not make the decision lightly, recognizing that the change will affect fans. However, she said the “television landscape has changed dramatically and emphasized the team’s goal of making games more accessible.” Raines pointed to the NBA Finals, when half of Indiana’s televisions were tuned to the Pacers, as Pacers Announce Five-Year Streaming Deal With DAZN.

Joey Graziano, executive vice President and chief commercial officer, described the agreement as a fan-first move reflecting changing viewing habits. “Television accounted for approximately 80% of game viewing in 2010 but represents only about 20% today”, he said.

Under the new arrangement, 22 Pacers games will be available free before the DAZN paywall. Fifteen games will air over the air on traditional television, while 11 will receive national broadcasts.

DAZN will provide a seven-day free trial meanwhile, early-bird pricing will be through Oct. 15 is $59.99 Following that the Pacers package will cost $19.99 monthly or $119.99 annually.

Xander Brelinski SVP of strategy and business development, stated with the app available everywhere user experience is still the same but the manner in which fans consume is changing. With cable subscriptions down in households consuming Pacer’s content will be available anywhere with connected devices to internet.

The Pacers will receive a dedicated DAZN hub featuring team content, real-time statistics and scores. Brelinski sees Indianapolis as a major opportunity for DAZN.

DAZN currently operates in 200 separate markets worldwide creating more than a decade of sports-streaming experience including being the largest international partner with the NFL.

Catch the Pacers first preseason game on DAZN on October 7th.

Indiana Pacers Moving to DAZN Streaming Service was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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