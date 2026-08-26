Listen Live
Close
News

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up For Lil Durk's Trial

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up For Lil Durk Amid Murder-For-Hire Trial

Machine Gun Kelly is standing 10 toes down for his close friend Lil Durk.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Machine Gun Kelly is standing 10 toes down for his close friend Lil Durk.

As the murder-for-hire trial begins, several of the Chicago rapper’s high-profile affiliates have shown up to the courthouse in support. G Herbo, Dreezy, India Royal and others have made appearances during the early days of the trial.

MGK was also in attendance on Day 1, making it clear that he was there to support his longtime friend.

TMZ reported that the Cleveland artist was at Smurk’s trial, and MGK responded to the outlet’s post, explaining why he made the trip.

“This been my bro for a decade when he called and asked if I’d pull up and support I’m there no question. Free Durk.”

The two artists have maintained their friendship for years, even collaborating in a memorable way during Durkio’s 2023 Amazon Live performance.

MGK played guitar in the background as Durk performed a special rendition of his popular record “The Voice.” 

Beyond MGK’s support, Durk’s wife, India Royale, was present for both days of the trial. Zül Qarnain spoke with Hip-Hop Wired, describing India as composed in the courtroom and a strong source of support for her husband and their family.

“She is very composed, very eloquent, very classy, she’s not speaking any of the media, which I don’t blame her. She is here to support her husband, her family is also here. She’s aligned with Durk’s mother and Doodie just basically gave her a hug and I gave her respect.”

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up For Lil Durk Amid Murder-For-Hire Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
7 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Even Jayson Tatum’s Dad Thinks the Celtics’ Roster Is “Sh-t” Amid His Major ’27 NBA Title Prediction

Comments
News  |  Weso

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up For Lil Durk Amid Murder-For-Hire Trial

Comments
Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

Foot Locker & The Marathon Brand Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Memory Alive With New ‘The Crenshaw Rec’ Center

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Beyoncé Pays Tribute To ‘Bold & Brilliant’ Dolly Parton Following Her Death: ‘You Were The Barometer’

Comments
News  |  Weso

Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial

Comments
8:41
Entertainment  |  Lauryn Bass

Tommy Davidson Talks ‘The Varnell Hill Show’s’ Nostalgia-Inciting Episodes, His Iconic Character & Martin Lawrence–‘Let’s Have Some Fun Again’

Comments
15 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Muggy With A 100% Chance Of Slay! Maya Boyd Sets Off Swoon Typhoon As MCU’s Newly Announced Storm, Electrifies The Internet With Majestic Aesthetics

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Dominique Morgan

Dolly Parton’s ‘Coat Of Many Colors’ Had Room For Us: What Black America Lost [Op-Ed]

Comments
News  |  Weso

Gunna Named Under Armour Global Ambassador And P-Star Creative Director

Comments
11 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Robert Griffin III Calls Enes Kanter “Lame” After WNBA Game Ejection Amid Trans Stunt

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close