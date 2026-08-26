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Foot Locker Keeps Nipsey Hussle's Memory Alive With New Rec Center

Foot Locker & The Marathon Brand Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Memory Alive With New ‘The Crenshaw Rec’ Center

Nipsey's memory continues to live on...

Published on August 26, 2026
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Nipsey Hussle
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s been seven years since the Hip-Hop world lost one of its brightest stars in Nipsey Hussle, and though he’s no longer here with us in the physical, the man’s legacy continues to live on, and Foot Locker is doing its part to ensure that remains the case.

According to VIBE, Foot Locker will be partnering with Nipsey’s The Marathon Brand to bring a new community-based retail space to Southern Los Angeles, The Crenshaw Rec. Hoping to enact the vision the “Double Up” artist had for his community, which included “prosperity and economic growth,” Foot Locker is definitely doing its part by collaborating with the estate of the late-great Nipsey Hussle. 

VIBE reports:

“We’re appreciative of the opportunity to work with Nike and Footlocker at this location,” Blacc Sam told the crowd at 3222 W. Slauson Ave. “As kids, we used to be in this parking lot, so to see everyone that came together to spend some real money and make this spot possible is incredible.”

Inside the sprawling new shop, photos of local sports heroes and community leaders fill the walls. In one corner, the Crenshaw High School jersey that Kobe Bryant famously wore during an episode of Moesha floats behind glass. Across the room in a customized cafeteria-style section for local designers, new clothing pieces from Supervsn Studios founder Gavin Mathieu capture the gritty but stylish spirit of the West Coast.

Zarna Surti, Vice President Creative Director at NIKE North America, spoke to VIBEduring the guided tour. “This is really a space designed for the neighborhood kids to utilize,” she explained. “We’re going to have a music academy, run clubs, and a barbershop, so it’s meant to be a space with and for the community.” Student athletes from Crenshaw High are also highlighted front and center in a section dedicated to the historic school’s basketball team. Exclusive merch and memorabilia from the Cougars are on display throughout the store, with NIKE’s support continuing through the 2026-2027 academic year and beyond.

We love it.

The Crenshaw Rec officially opened its doors on Saturday, Aug. 22. Will you be partaking in The Crenshaw Rec’s activities? Let us know in the comments section below.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DcZcbqTBD5K

Foot Locker & The Marathon Brand Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Memory Alive With New ‘The Crenshaw Rec’ Center was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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