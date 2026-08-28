Delonte West Says LeBron James And His Family Still Check on Him

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Delonte West says that despite the rumors, controversy and personal struggles that have followed him for years, LeBron James and his family have never completely stopped checking in.

The former NBA guard recently appeared on Kick streamer N3on’s livestream, where he offered an update on his life and discussed his relationship with some of the people he played alongside during his NBA career. West, whose struggles with bipolar disorder and other personal challenges have played out publicly over the years, said James and his family have continued making sure he is OK.

“A lot of guys that I played with, LeBron, he’s my – him and his family has called,” West said, adding, “He called my mom all the time, made sure I’m okay.”

That relationship may come as a surprise to anyone who remembers the ugly rumors that swirled around West and James’ mother, Gloria James, when the two were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008. The allegations became one of the NBA’s most persistent pieces of gossip, though West’s recent comments suggest that whatever outsiders believed was happening, the James family has remained concerned about his well-being.

According to West, Gloria James has also reached out directly to his family.

“Miss James, Miss Gloria, she calls my mom, made sure she was still the same,” he said.

West also recalled a message that was passed along through his mother: “Tell my son, ‘I seen him, you better get it together. Don’t make me come check on him.’”

The comments come after years in which videos of West experiencing serious personal difficulties circulated widely online. One particularly disturbing video showed the former NBA player being beaten by another man, adding to public concern about his health and circumstances.

These days, however, West says he is in a much better place. He has maintained an active social media presence and has described himself as “living a good life” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

West spent eight seasons in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. During his career, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Now, N3on is hoping to help West build another chapter in his life. The streamer gave him streaming equipment and helped the former NBA guard launch his own Kick channel.

For West, it appears that the comeback is about more than basketball. And if he ever needs another reminder to stay on track, it sounds like Gloria James might still be ready to come check on him herself.

See social media’s reaction to the stream below.