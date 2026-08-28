Source: Bettmann / Getty

Yeah, we’re going to take it back for a minute. New shows are well and good, but one of the great things about streaming services provided access to classic shows full of nostalgia and eternal greatness.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch includes an 80’s classic that had way more color than just Isaac, an ahead of its time anime, Cuba Gooding Jr’s son getting his acting on, and more…

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Gates – Prime

Source: Amazon Prime / Prime

I caught a new movie called The Gates on Amazon Prime starring Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers. The three protagonists are in Texas, headed to meet up with some ladies when a wrong turn gains them access into an exclusive gated community — and that’s where things go left.

After witnessing a crime, they realize they can’t get out of this strange, mostly-White neighborhood unless they can convince someone to open the gates. In this thriller, they have to work together to find a way to make it out.

This also happens to be James Van Der Beek’s final movie before he passed. Watch The Gates on Amazon Prime.—Alexis Felder

The Love Boat — Paramount+

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The Love Boat ran for a smooth nine seasons, along with multiple specials, from 1977 to 1987, and was a weekly gathering around the television for many households. Those of the culture gathered for the weekly antics of Isaac Washington (portrayed by Ted Lange), the bartender and the sole Black cast member.

Also in the mix were plenty of 80’s guest stars that joined the series’ weekly assortment of contemporary Hollywood, including Jimmie Walker, Diahann Caroll, Lola Falana, Pam Grier and many more.

But almost as importantly, that theme song is an eternal slap. Watch The Love Boat on Paramount+—Ålvin aqua Blanco

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — Starz

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Few musicians’ star power catapults so quickly that they can star in their own movie. That list includes 50 Cent, who stands firmly next to his favorite white boy and mentor, Eminem, who starred in 2002’s 8 Mile.

Just a few years later —and just two years removed from the Grammy-nominated album of the same name— 50 Cent headed to the big screen in 2005’s semi-autobiographical Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. It’s based on his childhood growing up in Jamaica, Queens, and weaves through his hardships of his mother’s suspected murder, becoming a drug dealer, getting shot 9 times, and some Ghetto Qu’ran-esque disses for fellow local rappers.

But outside of his past as a stick-up kid, Terrence Howard —his cellie-turned-manager— offers some comedic relief as Bama, and it’s a good excuse to see Joy Bryant, who plays his childhood friend turned girlfriend.

Even if you’ve seen it before, it’s always good to reach back and see why the stageworn bulletproof vest was more purposeful than fashionable earlier in his career.

Watch Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ on Starz now. — Bruce Goodwin II

Spawn — HBO Max

Source: HBO / HBO Max

Todd McFarlane found fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s by drawing up issues for iconic characters, The Incredible Hulk and his stylish rendition of Spider-Man. With the formation of Image Comics, McFarlane ushered in the character Spawn, a dark tale of revenge and the ongoing battle between heaven and hell.

Spawn, which features Keith David in the titular role, examines the trials of Al Simmons, a decorated soldier and covert assassin who is betrayed and killed by an ally. As a result of his actions, Simmons is thrust to Hell and makes a deal to return to his old life, inadvertently signing over his soul to become a hellspawn. In other words, a soldier for the devil.

Spawn made its debut in 1997 and follows a crime noir style. Across 18 episodes, Spawn wrestles with his fleeting humanity and tries to reestablish his old life despite everyone dear to him moving on. Armed with immense power, Spawn finds himself the target of Heaven’s elite hunting forces, while also taking down criminals and others who take advantage of others. The series is dark and might be disturbing to some, but David plays the role with expert ease.

Watch Spawn on HBO Max Now. — D.L. Chandler

BLACK WATCH: (8.28.26) ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin,’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com