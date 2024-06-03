Source: Tim Heitman / Getty The offseason is here for the Indiana Pacers after being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics last week. Indiana wasn’t expected to make it that far into the postseason. The preseason expectations were just making the playoffs and avoiding the play-in tournament. They absolutely shattered those expectations. There are numerous good problems that Herb Simon (Owner), Kevin Pritchard (President of Basketball Operations), Chad Buchanan (General Manager), and Rick Carlisle (Head Coach) have to address this offseason. The post Indiana Pacers have good offseason problems to solve appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Indiana Pacers have good offseason problems to solve was originally published on 1075thefan.com