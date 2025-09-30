Looking Back: Santa Slam 2018 Featuring Migos Before Sexyy Red, G Herbo, and today’s rising stars, Santa Slam was already cementing itself as one of Indy’s premier holiday concerts. Back in December 2018, the stage belonged to none other than Migos, who headlined an unforgettable night inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds. The show, powered by Hot 96.3 and Radio Now 100.9, brought the heat to a cold winter night. Fans packed the venue as Migos ran through their string of hits, delivering the kind of high-energy performance that made them one of hip hop’s most in-demand groups of the era. But they weren’t the only ones to shine. The lineup was stacked with talent, showcasing artists like BlocBoy JB, Bazzi, Bryce Vine, Jonn Hart, and Jenn Morel, each bringing their own sound and energy to the stage. Even local talent got the spotlight, with Marcoo 5K repping Indianapolis as part of the night’s lineup. To top it all off, comedian-turned-viral sensation Lil Duval had the crowd laughing and singing along to “Smile (Living My Best Life).” The night also had a special hometown moment when then-Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo stepped on stage, reminding fans that Santa Slam has always been more than just a concert — it’s a cultural moment for Indianapolis. Looking back, Santa Slam 2018 stands as one of the most memorable editions of the series. RELATED: Santa Slam 2025 Brings Sexyy Red & Others To Gainbridge Fieldhouse