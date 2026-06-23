Source: John Dorton\/USSF \/ Getty The 2026 World Cup is bringing fresh excitement as Team USA steps onto the global stage with a roster that blends experienced leaders, rising talent, and breakout stars from top leagues around the world. TRENDING: World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On in 2026 As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see who made the final squad and which players will carry the nation’s hopes deep into the tournament. From defensive anchors to attacking playmakers, this group represents one of the most dynamic and balanced U.S. teams in recent memory—ready to test itself against the best in the world. TRENDING: FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games MATT TURNER Goalkeeper Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J. SERGIÑO DEST Defender Hometown: Almere, Netherlands CHRIS RICHARDS Defender Hometown: Birmingham, Ala. TYLER ADAMS Midfielder Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. ANTONEE ROBINSON Defender Hometown: Liverpool, England AUSTON TRUSTY Defender Hometown: Media, Pa. GIO REYNA Midfielder Hometown: Bedford, N.Y. WESTON MCKENNIE Midfielder Hometown: Little Elm, Texas RICARDO PEPI Forward Hometown: El Paso, Texas CHRISTIAN PULISIC Forward Hometown: Hershey, Pa. BRENDEN AARONSON Forward Hometown: Medford, N.J MILES ROBINSON Defender Hometown: Arlington, Mass. TIM REAM Defender Hometown: St. Louis, Mo. SEBASTIAN BERHALTER Midfielder Hometown: Columbus, Ohio CRISTIAN ROLDAN Midfielder Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif. ALEX FREEMAN Defender Hometown: Plantation, Fla. MALIK TILLMAN Midfielder Hometown: Furth, Germany MAX ARFSTEN Defender Hometown: Fresno, Calif. HAJI WRIGHT Forward Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. FOLARIN BALOGUN Forward Hometown: London, England TIMOTHY WEAH Forward Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y. MARK MCKENZIE Defender Hometown: New York City, N.Y. JOE SCALLY Defender Hometown: Lake Grove, N.Y. MATT FREESE Goalkeeper Hometown: Wayne, Pa. CHRIS BRADY Goalkeeper Hometown: Naperville, Ill. ALEJANDRO ZENDEJAS Forward Hometown: El Paso, Texas