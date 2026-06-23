Source: FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo\/Getty Images) Country star Bailey Zimmerman is facing legal trouble after prosecutors in New Mexico filed criminal charges connected to an alleged incident that took place in Albuquerque on May 27. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zimmerman has been charged with felony criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge for allegedly obtaining services without payment. The charges stem from an incident surrounding a performance Zimmerman was scheduled to give in Albuquerque. While the singer previously postponed two shows in May citing illness, court documents reportedly paint a different picture of what happened that day. Prosecutors allege Zimmerman arrived at soundcheck intoxicated and behaved erratically, including throwing microphones and cymbals and repeatedly storming off stage. The documents also claim he became upset after being picked up in a white SUV instead of a black one. Following the incident, Zimmerman was reportedly escorted back to his resort, where staff later discovered significant damage to his room. Authorities estimate the damage at approximately $16,000. The documents further allege that Zimmerman charged roughly $400 worth of alcohol to his room but never paid for it. Bernalillo County prosecutors filed the charges on June 18 in an effort to obtain an arrest warrant. At this time, Zimmerman’s representatives have not publicly responded to the allegations. The singer is currently on his Different Night, Same Rodeo Tour and is scheduled to launch a European run later this summer. As always, these are allegations, and the case will proceed through the legal process. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.