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Senator Young Backs Russia Sanctions

Young says the bill would target countries and companies helping fund Russia’s war effort.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Todd Young Testifying
Source: Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young / Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young

WASHINGTON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young says a new bill aimed at pressuring Russia is about more than just sending a message.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Young backed a bill that would increase economic pressure on Russia as it continues its war in Ukraine. The Senate approved the measure 86-11, sending it to the House for consideration.

Young says the bill would target countries and companies helping fund Russia’s war effort.

“It does not stop at symbolic penalties or mirror gestures. It’s a strategy to impose real costs on those sustaining Russia’s war machine.”

Young said the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who helped lead the effort behind the bill, understood the need for a tougher approach.

“Lindsey, who is a friend of mine, understood what it would take, not another statement of outrage, but a serious plan.”

The bill would allow the United States to place additional sanctions on Russia’s leadership, energy sector and others supporting its military operations. It also gives the president new authority to use tariffs against countries that continue buying Russian energy.

Young warned those decisions could have an impact beyond foreign policy.

“Tariff threats of this magnitude do not stop at the doors of a foreign ministry. They have real-world consequences. They can reach factory floors, farms, small businesses and family budgets here at home.”

Young says Congress needs to make sure any new economic pressure has clear goals and doesn’t create unnecessary costs for Americans.

Now the focus shifts to the House. Lawmakers there will decide in September whether to advance the bill. If it passes, President Trump says he will sign it, giving the White House new tools to pressure Russia and its allies.

Senator Young Backs Russia Sanctions was originally published on wibc.com

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