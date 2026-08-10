Here’s What’s Black On Netflix In August 2026

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As summer winds down, Netflix is closing out the season with a lineup full of Black stories, familiar favorites, and binge-worthy originals. Check out what’s Black on Netflix this month inside.

Whether you’re revisiting classic comedies, catching up on Tyler Perry’s latest drama, or diving into a new documentary, August offers something for every kind of viewer. According to Essence, this month’s slate puts Black talent front and center across comedy, drama, sports, and documentary programming.

If you’re looking for your next binge, Netflix has nostalgic comedies, powerful documentaries and highly anticipated returning series — something for every mood this month. Netflix’s Tudum highlights several new originals arriving throughout the month.

The nostalgia begins on August 1 with several fan favorites returning to the streaming service. Eddie Murphy’s beloved family comedy Daddy Day Care is back alongside Daddy Day Camp, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Martin Lawrence also returns with the buddy comedy National Security, while Ice Cube and Nia Long reunite in Are We Done Yet? for another round of family laughs.

Movie lovers can also revisit Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed historical drama, Selma. Starring David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the film chronicles the historic 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery and remains one of the most important films about the Civil Rights Movement. If documentaries are more your speed, comedian Mo Gilligan serves up something different with Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy, premiering August 5.

There’s a film or show for every member of the family. Scroll on for what’s Black on Netflix this August.