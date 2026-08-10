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19-Year-Old Charged in Drunk Driving Death of 87-Year-Old

IMPD said Logan Wells was going 72 in a 40 mph zone when he crashed into Rick King on Indy's far east side Sunday.

Published on August 10, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Charges of reckless homicide and causing death while intoxicated have been filed against a 19-year-old driver. The charges stem from a crash that claimed the life of an 87-year-old man on Indy’s far east side.

The victim was driving out of his own neighborhood along German Church Road when he was hit. In fact, the crash was so close to his home, his widow said she heard the fatal collision.

While she didn’t want to talk on camera, police and safety advocates say cases like this should remind everyone to drive responsibly.

Rick King died just three days before what would have been his 88th birthday.

King’s maroon Kia was hit head-on by a silver Toyota on Sunday morning, in what IMPD describes as a tragic and avoidable collision.

“Every crash caused by impaired or distracted driving is preventable,” said IMPD Sgt. Amanda Hibschman.

IMPD claims the driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old Logan Wells, had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. The legal limit is .08 and Wells allegedly blew a .11 during a breathalyzer test.

Wells was also allegedly driving 72 in a 40 mph zone.

Headshot of a young Asian man with dark, spiky hair and a serious expression.
Logan Wells (Source: Marion County Jail)

“When you get behind the wheel of a car, you take on a large responsibility. The responsibility to obey traffic laws and drive safely and responsibly,” said Hibschman.

According to court records, the 19-year-old reportedly admitted he drank the night before and was taking shots with his girlfriend, about seven hours before the crash.

“Think about others. Don’t just think about yourself,” said Kylee Jones with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “There’s just no reason to get behind the wheel drunk.”

Two days after King was killed, Fishers police were called to another fatal crash at 96th and Allisonville Road.

That crash has resulted in charges of causing death while intoxicated being filed against 31-year-old Cory Amick this week in Hamilton County.

According to MADD, someone is injured or killed by a drunk driver every 89 seconds in the United States. They insist there are always safer alternatives, like rideshare options or calling a friend or family member, than getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“A little responsibility goes a long way. It’s 2026. There are 100 different ways to drink responsibly,” said Jones.

In addition to the three felony charges, Wells is also charged with underage drinking.

After his initial hearing on Thursday, the 19-year-old is eligible for the $10,000 cash bond, along with GPS and alcohol monitoring pending trial.

19-Year-Old Charged in Drunk Driving Death of 87-Year-Old was originally published on wibc.com

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