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Oakland Boys, 7 And 4, Critically Injure Woman In Reckless Joyride

Two brothers, only 7 and 4 years old, caused major damage in Oakland by stealing their parents car and crashing into a woman walking her dog.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Cracked windshield on white city car
Aleksandr Fedosov

It’s often joked that kids will say the darnedest things, but sometimes they can also do some of the dumbest things as well!

Take for example a pair of brothers out of Oakland, a mere 7 and 4 years old in age, who recently decided to go on a late night joyride in their parents car and, as you might’ve guessed, caused the critical injury of a woman who was walking her dog.

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The shocking report even includes post-crash surveillance video (seen above), which according to ABC 7 News shows the totaled white sedan driven by the boys rammed into a home on the corner of 35th Avenue in Oakland. The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, is alive but suffered the worst of it as one witness went on record and stated, “I pray that she’s okay, but it was bad, it was bad.” For their troubles, the seven-year-old received a broken leg and his four-year-old brother a concussion.

More on what happened and, yes, where the parents were throughout all of this below, via ABC 7:

“Oakland police said 7-year-old and 4-year-old brothers took their parents’ Toyota while they were sleeping and went for a drive. The crash happened several blocks from their home.

Upon impact, the children were found outside the vehicle, while a woman was left in critical condition. ‘The two young boys laying on the ground here,’ [witness Lavelle] Shah-Marquis said.

The incident has raised questions about who could be held responsible. ‘Unfortunately, I think these parents need to be held responsible and that was my main concern was these parents need to be held responsible. This is ridiculous,’ Shah-Marquis said.”

The parents are thankfully being cooperative with Oakland police, who obviously have questions on how this could’ve even happened. As legal analyst Steven Clark inquired, “What was the level of supervision of these kids? How did they get access to the vehicle?” Better yet, how does a 7-year-old know how to operate a vehicle?!

On another note, some argue that blame shouldn’t be put on the parents or the children seeing as most adults typically don’t lock up their car keys before bedtime. In defense of the kids, their single-digit age range and developmental level makes for an argument that neither child fully understood the intensity or dangerousness of their actions. “I would recommend counseling for them,” says child psychiatrist Dr. Shivani Chmura, going on to tell ABC 7, “Otherwise, they could end up with very lifelong symptoms of shame.”

What do you think: spare the child or seek some justice?

Oakland Boys, 7 And 4, Critically Injure Woman In Reckless Joyride was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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